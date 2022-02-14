We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton opened up about “facing her fears” during her CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode last night, giving some very special advice to the nation’s children.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared on Bedtime Stories for a very special royal TV moment, to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.

As she read The Own Who Was Afraid of The Dark, Kate admitted that “everyone feels scared sometimes”.

Kate appeared on CBeebies last night to read a story of a baby barn owl named Plop, who is helped to gain confidence and overcome his fears.

During the sweet reading, Kate, who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William, gave some special advice to little ones facing scary things, telling them that even she gets frightened at times.

Kate said, “We can all feel scared sometimes just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own said, ‘It’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight.”

The royal Bedtime Stories episode was recorded to mark Children’s Mental Health Week, a national event that has been held every year since 2015, when it was founded by the charity Place2Be, of which Kate is a patron.

After Kate’s TV moment aired on screens last night, royal fans took to social media to applaud the future Queen Consort for her efforts and for showing an insight into her parenting as a mum.

“I thoroughly enjoyed Catherine’s storytelling and feelings she put into it. I bet children loved it! Great for the next generation to see our future Queen as a mother,” one said.

“Your voice is super calm and soothing – perfect for bed time! George, Charlotte and Louis are so lucky,” another added.