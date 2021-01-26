We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has given royal fans a glimpse of the Queen’s Sandringham decor in her recent appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been allowed by the monarch to use Sandringham House for work purposes.

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are believed to have remained at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their children after leaving London before Christmas. However, this is not the only Norfolk royal residence the couple has access to.

It’s been noted by royal reporter Rebecca English on Twitter that,‘The Queen is allowing the Duke and Duchess to use Sandringham House as an office and for video calls during the second lockdown.’

And it seems the Queen’s offer has not gone unaccepted. Duchess Catherine made an important video appearance last week when she spoke with some amazing NHS nurses from across the UK.

Royal fans were quick to praise the dedication and hard work of NHS frontline staff. Many also congratulated the Duchess on recognising this and championing frontline workers. However, it wasn’t just the significant subject matter of the video which might get people talking.

The Queen’s chic decor was also on show, with sumptuous cream floral cushions positioned stylishly on the sofa. An array of vibrant houseplants gave the room an outdoorsy feel and family photographs could be seen behind the Duchess.

One of these some might recognise from 2019 when Duchess Catherine helped to design a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The same adorable image was previously posted to Instagram by the Kensington Palace official account. It features the Duchess of Cambridge hugging her youngest child, Prince Louis.

Whether or not the photographs and plants were always part of the Queen’s Sandringham decor remains to be seen. It may be that Duchess Catherine has brought some elements herself to make her video calls that bit more personal.

The same stunning cushions, plants and photographs can also be seen in a recent Instagram post made by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in honour of Burns Night on 25 January.

We can’t help hoping for another glimpse of the Queen’s stunning decor soon!