Prince Harry and Prince William are believed to have exchanged presents with each other's families this Christmas, healing the alleged rift between the two brothers.

Meghan Markle is said to have made a lovely Christmas gift for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The present is reportedly part of a truce gift exchange between the two royal families.

This royal news comes after the Queen sent out special edible treats she made with Prince George to some very deserving people.

It’s believed the royal siblings’ close bond was lost when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal life in order to move to Los Angeles.

However it appears a Christmas truce has been made, with the Sussex and Cambridge families sending gifts to one another.

Meghan, who shares one-year-old son Archie with Prince Harry, even made sure to make her own special present for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, designing a special calligraphy message for the royal kids.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story, revealed, “Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan.”

He also told The Sun that Prince William and Kate Middleton sent some Christmas treats across the pond but Kensington Palace has not commented on the reports.

It’s also been claimed that the brothers will enjoy a video call on Christmas Day.

“I know that they are in touch, that they do talk. I know that Harry sent over a load of presents for the Cambridge children. They will zoom and chat over the holidays,” said royal expert Katie Nicholl to The Royal Beat.

This Christmas is going to be a very different one for all of the royal family, with coronavirus restrictions meaning the Queen’s annual Sandringham get together can’t go ahead.

The royals gather at the Queen’s residence for Christmas every year, attending church in the morning and and meeting Norfolk locals.

With new tier 4 restrictions coming into play in the South of England, the Queen will spend Christmas with just Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed, “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

Meanwhile the Cambridge family’s plans to spend the day with Carole and Michael Middleton were ruined by the new Christmas rules, stating that those in tier 4 shouldn’t mix with other households.