Meghan Markle’s favourite low-end mascara is so incredibly cheap on Amazon right now.

Meghan Markle is known for her gorgeous brown eyes as well as her dewy skin and pretty freckles.

The Duchess of Sussex’s favourite drugstore mascara is crazily affordable and available to order on Amazon, perfect for ff you want to give your beauty routine a royal touch.

This royal news comes after, it was revealed that Kate Middleton’s favourite high street face cream is a total bargain.

Meghan’s former make-up artist Lydia Sellers previously revealed that the Duchess of Sussex recommended a surprisingly cheap mascara to her when they worked together, which she has kept in her collections ever since.

Lydia was Meghan’s designated makeup artist and friend in the TV drama Suits from 2015 to 2017, as she explained to Hello! magazine, “Meghan actually introduced me to a drugstore mascara, Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara.

“I keep it stocked in my kit now at all times thanks to her!”

While Meg’s bargain beauty favourite has always been reasonably priced, with an RRP of £8.99, it is currently available on Amazon for £5.34 – a total steal!

Lydia added, “This mascara really helps to amplify your lashes and polish off the entire look. It’s great for full volume and lengthening, the formula is super hydrating. I love how it builds, and that the price point is accessible for all budgets.”

Meghan has earlier noted that she uses lash serums in addition to mascara to keep her eyes looking gorgeous.

She explained to Allure magazine back when she was on Suits, “I use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.”