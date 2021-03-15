Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby girl and her name is beautiful

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pippa Middleton has welcomed her second child with husband James Matthews.

Pippa and husband James Matthews are already parents to a two-year-old son named Arthur.

The new baby is the fifth grandchild of Carole and Michael Middleton and Kate Middleton’s first niece.

A source close to the family is said to have told Hello! magazine that Pippa gave birth on Monday 15 March at around 4:22am and has named her little girl Grace Elizabeth Jane, perhaps giving a sweet nod to her family’s royal connection.

“Mother and baby are doing well. She’s perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival,” the source told the publication.

Baby Grace is Carole and Michael Middleton’s fifth grandchild and is the youngest cousin of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pippa and James welcomed their first child Arthur back in 2018 after tying the knot in May 2017.

While Pippa has kept details of her pregnancy rather private, mum Carole recently shared her excitement for having a new grandchild.

“I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild,” she told Good Housekeeping.

It’s not known where Pippa gave birth to baby Grace, but she welcomed Arthur in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital where Duchess Catherine gave birth to all three of her children.