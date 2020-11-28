Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first Christmas in California this year, having moved across the pond in March.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “excited to decorate their tree” as the couple prepare to spend their first Christmas in California with Archie
- Duchess Meghan is keen to “host” and have her mother, Doria Ragland, over for the festivities
- It follows royal news of the Queen’s Christmas plans (and bubble) being revealed
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning to England to spend Christmas with the royal family as they prepare to spend this first Christmas in California.
The couple – who recently settled into their first family home in Santa Barbara – are said to be “excited” to get into the festive spirit with 18-month-old son Archie.
An insider told PEOPLE, “They are excited to decorate for Christmas.”
Having made the shock decision to step down as senior royals earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be “happy” as they settle into their new life.
“They are very happy,” the insider revealed. “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”
Their plans for Christmas being revealed comes after news of Meghan’s tragic miscarriage over the summer, which she revealed in an emotive letter for The New York Times titled, The Losses We Share.
“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a separate insider told The Mirror.
“She’s really excited and planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.
“They’ve also invited David and Katharine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home.
“They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”