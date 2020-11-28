We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend their first Christmas in California this year, having moved across the pond in March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “excited to decorate their tree” as the couple prepare to spend their first Christmas in California with Archie

Duchess Meghan is keen to “host” and have her mother, Doria Ragland, over for the festivities

It follows royal news of the Queen’s Christmas plans (and bubble) being revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning to England to spend Christmas with the royal family as they prepare to spend this first Christmas in California.

The couple – who recently settled into their first family home in Santa Barbara – are said to be “excited” to get into the festive spirit with 18-month-old son Archie.

An insider told PEOPLE, “They are excited to decorate for Christmas.”

Having made the shock decision to step down as senior royals earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be “happy” as they settle into their new life.

Video of the Week

“They are very happy,” the insider revealed. “Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside.”

Their plans for Christmas being revealed comes after news of Meghan’s tragic miscarriage over the summer, which she revealed in an emotive letter for The New York Times titled, The Losses We Share.

As well as enjoying quality time with their son Archie, it is thought the couple will spend Christmas with Grammy-winning producer, David Foster, and his wife Katharine McPhee. And of course Meghan’s mum Doria.