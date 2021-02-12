We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking inspiration from a close royal relative when it comes to raising baby Archie.

It’s been noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are following an example set by Princess Anne and Mark Phillips with their parenting, ditching royal nanny traditions and steering clear of HRH titles.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2018 and unlike his Cambridge cousins George, Charlotte and Louis does not hold a royal title.

The Queen’s great grandson is not a prince, although he could have been. Prince Harry and Meghan are believed to have rejected the Queen’s traditional offer of giving their son a royal title.

A similar move was made by the Queen’s daughter Princess Anne when she welcomed her children, Zara and Peter.

The pair were not given royal titles due to Princess Anne’s hopes that they would lead a more normal life.

The Sussexes have taken more inspiration from the Princess Royal, having declined the opportunity for little Archie to have a traditional royal nanny from the prestigious Norland college – something Anne opted against too.

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been cared for by Norland nanny Maria Borrallo since they were tiny.

It was suggested in royal biography, Finding Freedom, that the Sussexes had been put off life with a nanny after seeing the Cambridge household living with one over the years.

The new parents were also reportedly forced to let one nanny go after being unable to relax with Archie in someone else’s care at night and even fired one after just days for being unprofessional.

“Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional,” the authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim.

“The new parents went on to hire a second night nurse, who did a fine job but because of the incident with the first nurse, neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly.

“After a few weeks, they decided to take on nights themselves and went without a night nurse entirely.

“Harry had seen that situation at Prince William’s home (the Cambridges had a live-in housekeeper and a full-time live-in nanny) and didn’t want the same for his own family.”