We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last night.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last night.

The Duke of Sussex dropped in via video call to wish JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden good luck.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘relieved’ to be spending Christmas away from royal life this year.

The royal, who lives in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, dropped in via Zoom call to wish JJ Chalmers and his partner Amy the best of luck ahead of their performance on the BBC dance contest.

Former Royal Marine JJ grew close to the Duke of Sussex when he competed in the Invictus Games, an initiative founded by Harry following his own career in the British Army.

Prince Harry spurred JJ on with some inspirational words, saying, “I’m so proud, genuinely proud, that here you are in this position now. You are not a dancer, proving that you can actually do anything that you put your mind to which is amazing.

“When I first met JJ he was a shell of himself, but then to see you shine through Invictus and to be yourself again, that was the start of an amazing journey.”

“The simple fact is that if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games, I would not have had that catalyst moment that changed my life forever,” JJ said.

“I wouldn’t be here without him.”

Royal fans were thrilled to see Prince Harry popping up on prime time TV and many took to social media to compliment him on his healthy California glow.

‘Yes prince Harry glowing and happy,’ one penned.

‘Me looking at how Prince Harry is glowing with good life! Nice surprise seeing him on #BBCStrictly,’ added another.

Video of the Week

‘How relaxed and happy did Prince Harry look on Strictly. He’s seems like such a decent guy. Leaving this country with his beautiful family seems to have been a great move,’ agreed a third.

‘Seeing Prince Harry on #Strictly just made my day. He looks so relaxed and happy. He is so like his mum, gentle, kind and loveable,’ a fourth chipped in.