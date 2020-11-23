We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced the sad loss of the Cambridge family dog, Lupo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media yesterday to confirm the devastating news.

On the Kensington Royal Instagram account, the pair shared a sweet snap of the black Cocker Spaniel alongside the caption, ‘Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.’

Lupo was given to Prince William and Duchess Catherine by James Middleton when they got married back in 2011.

He appeared in the first official photograph of Prince George and popped up in many other royal snaps over the years.

James, who bred Lupo from his parents Carole and Michael Middleton’s dog Ella, took to social media to share his own tribute to the beloved pet.

‘It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old,’ he penned beside some gorgeous photos of Lupo and his siblings.

‘Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.

‘There isn’t much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I’ve said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo.

‘Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy 🐾,’ James added.