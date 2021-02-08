We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Anne, 70, has given the public a rare glimpse inside her home as she and husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence cheered on Scotland as they played in the Six Nations Calcutta Cup.

Princess Anne shared the picture of her living room in her Gloucestershire home on Instagram and many are surprised by how ordinary, humble and cosy it is.

The room features plush, floral chairs, and is filled with family photographs, books, ornaments, and paintings. Many spotted sweet family photographs of daughter Zara Tindall, and son Peter Phillips.

The post on Instagram was captioned, ‘As @scotlandteam Patron, The Princess Royal often supports the team from the stands. Her Royal Highness and Vice Admiral Sir Tim cheered Scotland on from home today as they played England for the Calcutta Cup, 150 years since their first match🏆 Well played, Scotland! 🏴’

As a patron of the Scottish Rugby team, Princess Anne often cheers on the team from the stands but this time had to opt for through the TV.

Fans flooded the post with comments, one wrote, ‘What a lovely, cosy room!’.

People are also loving how relatable and normal the room is, with another admirer saying, ‘The modesty of that living room 👑.’

Fans of the Princess also took to Twitter to share their delight at her home. One said, ‘I think Princess Anne is a genuine down to earth person. Her living room looks fantastic, it has a warm-effect.’

Another wrote, ‘Absolutely love seeing Princess Anne and Tim so at home, well played Scotland ❤️.’