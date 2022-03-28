We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana is said to have made the chilling prediction that she would die young, with a close friend of the late Princess of Wales revealing that she recorded tapes for Prince Harry and Prince William’s future wives to hear.

The royal insider claims that Diana was “very attuned to the spirit world” and had a feeling she would not be around to meet Prince Harry and Prince William’s loves when they found them

Diana is said to have recorded tapes for her sons and their future wives to listen to, if she was not around to guide them, seemingly predicting the fact she would not live to meet Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

A close friend of the late Princess, who died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, says that Diana felt as though she had a certain connection to the spiritual world and “psychic events”.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed, “As incredible as it seems, Diana knew she was going to die young. She was very attuned to the spirit world and psychic events. She told me she made the tapes for the day she wouldn’t be around to help guide her boys.”

Explaining that Diana recorded the messages as part of her work with Andrew Morton, in the years leading up to her death, the source continued, “The Princess got the idea while taping memoirs to help Andrew Morton write his book Diana – Her True Story. Even after the book was published, she continued talking into her little Sony cassette recorder, off-and-on, right up until the time she was so horribly killed.”

Diana is said to have thought her plan of being able to send her love to Harry and William from beyond the grave to be “quite clever” and even a little “amusing” that she would be able to “nag” her boys even after life.

Recalling a time when she met with Diana just after she had recorded a tape for her eldest son, the close friend details, “This particular one was for William’s future wife. He was about 13 or 14 at the time, just discovering girls.

“Diana was fascinated by the idea that he’d marry and one day have children of his own. She was certain he’d be a wonderful husband and warm and caring father – more like her than his own dad, who was rather cold and aloof.”