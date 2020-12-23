We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie has revealed her pregnancy bump while leaving work in London ahead of the Christmas break.

The young royal who is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank is glowing.

Eugenie, 30, is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank after announcing her pregnancy last month.

The young princess didn’t hide away her blossoming tummy as she stepped out in a blue Zara jacket, which she wore over a printed dress.

Sticking to Covid-19 guidelines, Eugenie wore a black face mask that had a red lip motif. She teamed up her smart loom with a pair of black biker-style bots and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Fans are delighted with the sighting, one wrote, ‘Such a beautiful mommy to be!!!’ and another fan put, ‘I feel a boy!’ but it it not yet known whether Eugenie and Jack are having a boy or girl. As Princess Eugenie is not a senior working royal she has a full-time job as director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth where she has worked for the last five years. As she left work Eugenie’s sparkling diamond and blush-coloured padparadscha sapphire engagement ring was also in full view. And when she’s not working she does various charity work – and was most recently seen taking part in a video call with her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Beatrice. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15) And it appears her pregnancy hormones are kicking in as she was overcome with emotion as she thanked her mum for her guiding role in the Teenage Cancer Trust charity – of which they are all patrons.

“We wouldn’t be here unless you educated us in how we give back to people,” Princess Eugenie said, before waving her hand in front of the screen and laughingly, saying, “I’m going to cry! Stop it!”