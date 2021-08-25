Princess Eugenie’s charity marks poignant day with rare snapshot

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Eugenie’s charity have posted a rare snapshot of her on Instagram as they mark a very significant day.

After attending a special service at Westminster Abbey in October 2016, Princess Eugenie founded an Anti-Slavery Collective with her best friend, Julia de Boinville, a year later.

The photo posted on Tuesday by Eugenie’s charity showed her laying a wreath on abolitionist William Wilberforce’s grave.

The caption on the Instagram post said, ‘TODAY we remember the life of abolitionist William Wilberforce, born on this day in 1759.‘

‘A significant influence behind the founding of The Anti-Slavery Collective, @princesseugenie honoured Wilberforce in 2016 by laying a wreath on his grave and attending a commemorative service at Westminster Abbey.‘

The Anti-Slavery Collective is dedicated to bringing people together, connecting them, and promoting the incredible efforts being made in the field.

Princess Eugenie’s charitable efforts are aimed at raising awareness of modern slavery as a worldwide crisis.

As the post continued, ‘His legacy and words live on today: “You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know.”‘

Princess Eugenie’s Anti-Slavery Collective encourages law enforcement, policymakers, journalists, academics, NGOs, businesses, individuals, and survivors to collaborate and share ideas on how to combat human trafficking.

As part of her work to fight modern slavery, Eugenie also held an engagement in Westminster Abbey in 2019.

During an interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, Eugenie revealed what drove her to start her own charity.

She said, “Everyone welcome today, this is such an exciting day because we are talking to Nick and Sheryl, who are a powerhouse couple that Jules and I have been inspired by from the beginning of our talks in modern slavery and wanting to fight this cause. And you two wrote this book, Half The Sky, which honestly – Jules, you seem to think my mum gave it to us…”

Julia, who also attended the interview, added, “I think your mum gave us both a copy when we were about 21 years old and it was after we’d been to India to visit a safe house, and the first time we’d learned about human trafficking, and this book really spurred us on and inspired us to set up The Anti-Slavery Collective, so this is a big fan girl moment for Eugenie and I.”