The Duchess of Sussex turns 40 today and the royals have shared their best wishes on social media.

The Royal Family has hinted that they’ve built bridges with Meghan Markle after several members have wished the Duchess ‘very happy birthday’ as she turns 40.

The Duchess, who is celebrating her milestone birthday in LA, with her husband Prince Harry and their children Archie, two, and Lilibet Diana, aged two months, has received heartfelt messages on Instagram and Twitter.

The posts, which appear to have been published at the same time, are from the Royal Family, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Charles and Camilla’s official accounts.

The Royal Family posted a montage of three photographs – one of Meghan with Prince Harry and Archie. The second of Harry and Meghan and the third of Meghan and the Queen.

With the caption, ‘Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!’

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uploaded a snap of a relaxed Meghan sat on the beach with some Hawaiian flowers around her neck with the caption, ‘Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!’ followed by a birthday cake emoji.

And Prince Charles and Camilla uploaded a beautiful smiling portrait snap of Meghan with the caption, ‘Wishing the duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday’ followed by a balloon emoji.

The united greetings appear to suggest an end to the reported ‘rift’ among the Firm.

Tensions grew between Meghan and Harry and the firm after they spoke publicly about why they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family.

Among the claims made were that the duchess faced racism and received a lack of support when struggling with her mental health.

The Queen later launched a probe into claims Meghan ‘bullied staff’ during her time as a royal – something which Meghan has denied.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier told the Sun Online, “I think it is likely they will send a public message through gritted teeth.

“But whether a present will be sent privately, I don’t know, such is the state of the relationship.

“I think Charles, the Queen, and William and Kate don’t want to make the situation worse by having a public slanging match with them, but privately I think they are very upset by how things have turned out.

“They’re not obliged to give her messages on her birthday, but they don’t want to make it worse.”

A video montage below from the Royal Family Channel on YouTube shows some of her highlights since meeting Prince Harry in 2016…

Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles is expected to celebrate her special day with her close family.