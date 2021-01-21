We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sophie Wessex has rejected a suggestion she should fill Meghan Markle's shoes in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their roles as senior members of the royal family back in 2020, moving to LA to begin a more private life.

The Countess of Wessex is married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and is a full time working royal.

She splits her time between duties to support the Queen and a variety of charity work and is thought to be in the Her Majesty’s new ‘Firm of Eight’ for 2021.

Since leaving The Firm, the royal couple have moved to Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie, beginning new projects as a ‘financially independent’ duo, striking deals with Netflix and launching a podcast with Spotify.

While speaking to journalist Christina Lamb for the Sunday Times Magazine the Countess was asked about the prospect of taking on the royal duties that Harry and Meghan left behind.

She was quick to hint that she has no plan to take on their work, replying, “We’ve all got our own little portfolios. I don’t see anything changing, but if we’re asked to do more… I don’t know because it hasn’t really happened.

“I am pretty busy already, so I’m not sure how much more I can do. There are only so many hours in the day. People may pay more attention to what I am doing, but I remain as busy as I have ever been.”

While it appears Sophie isn’t keen to pick up the work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she’s still certainly in the Queen’s good books.

Her Majesty wished Sophie, who shares Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and 13-year-old James, Viscount Severn with Prince Edward, a happy birthday this week when she turned 56.

