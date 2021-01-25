We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly planning to mark Kate Middleton's 10th year in the royal family with a special surprise for the Duchess.

Kate Middleton became a senior member of the royal family when she married her husband Prince William back in April 2011.

She became the Duchess of Cambridge when she and the future King tied the knot in the lavish Westminster Abbey wedding and April 29th this year will mark a decade since the big day.

A royal expert has claimed that the Queen has plans for a big milestone celebration for Kate in order to honour her participation in the monarchy and all the work she has done in her role as a duchess over the past 10 years.

“It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family – something she can do to mark it,” royal pro Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine.

Larcombe claims that Kate gives Her Majesty sweet updates on her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to keep the Queen up to date on her great grandchildren’s lives.

“Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship. Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”

Duchess Catherine is undoubtedly in the Queen’s good books, having reportedly been selected to be in Her Majesty’s new ‘Firm of Eight’ for 2021.

She is thought to have hand picked the select squad of royals in the hope they can make public appearances together over the next year, following a long year of virtual engagements in 2020.

The special team reportedly includes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Prince Edward, Countess Sophie of Wessex, Princess Anne and the Queen herself.