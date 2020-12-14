We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George put his father Prince William in an awkward position when he asked him to explain a rather naughty joke.

Prince George was supposedly left a little confused by a “ risqué” joke from Julian Clary.

Performer Nigel Havers revealed that Prince William had admitted to being faced with having to explain this particular joke.

The question came after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children watched a special performance of Pantoland at the London Palladium. The show was put on for essential workers and their families and starred Julian Clary, Nigel Havers and Elaine Page.

The young Cambridges could be seen enjoying the performance from their box alongside their royal parents.

It was after the show ended, that Prince William supposedly revealed his eldest son had asked him a tricky question.

In an essay about the experience for the Daily Mail, acclaimed actor Nigel Havers revealed that Prince William went backstage and met the staff after their performance.

The Duke then confessed to having an awkward exchange with his son Prince George – and it concerned one of Julian Clary’s jokes.

Mr Havers said, “Prince William had us all chuckling when he said that his eldest, George, had innocently enquired why everyone was laughing at one of Julian Clary’s more risqué jokes”.

He added, “He said it may take him a while to explain his way out of that one!”

It seems that even the future king is not immune to some of the embarrassing moments many parents experience.

Prince George’s innocent confusion came after he walked a red carpet for the first time on Friday. Despite being only 5 years old, his sister Princess Charlotte’s confidence was there for all to see.

Whilst Prince Louis, 2, soon had royal fans comparing the youngest Cambridge to his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton in looks. Their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended, with Prince William taking to the stage himself.

What did Prince William address in his Palladium speech?

In a personal speech, he thanked all those workers who have helped the country to run smoothly throughout the pandemic.

The Duke praised their commitment, stating, “You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices.”

Prince William also addressed the sacrifices made by their families, remarking on how they “have seen far less of [them] than they would have liked.”

He went on to speak of the “difference” they have made in “so many crucial ways”. Ultimately, he concluded, “The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude.”

This speech and the Cambridges’ attendance of this performance came after the Duke and Duchess had completed their royal tour across Great Britain.

Here they thanked frontline workers in person for all their commitment and hard work throughout this difficult time.