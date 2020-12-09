We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnant with her third child.

Zara is the Queen‘s eldest granddaughter and the daughter of Princess Anne, The Princess Royal.

Her husband Mike Tindall confirmed news of her third pregnancy on his rugby podcast this week.

This lovely royal news means that the Queen will be given another great grandchild next year, along with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall, who already shares two children with the royal, confirmed the special news on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast today.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way,” the former England rugby star said.

Zara and Mike have two daughters together, six-year-old Mia Grace and two-year-old Lia Elizabeth and their next tot is expected to arrive around the same time as another royal baby.

Zara’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, is expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksbank in the new year and the third Tindall child is likely to be born later into 2021.

This will mean the Queen and Prince Philip are given another two great-grandchildren next year.

The baby’s birth will make Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh great-grandparents for the tenth time, with the little one joining his or her cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia and Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Eugenie’s baby.