Why is my stomach bloated? Causes and 10 ways to reduce bloating

Why is my stomach bloated, you may ask. Rightly so. A bloated tum can – at best – be uncomfortable and – at worst – be a cause for concern. Here are some of the reasons why you may be suffering and how to ease your discomfort.
‘Bloating is a common issue for many women and can be caused by a number of factors,’ says Claire Snowdon-Darling, a hormones expert, head of The College of Functional Wellness and founder of kinesiology clinic Balanced Wellness. ‘And women suffer from bloating more because high levels of oestrogen will cause water retention. Women also experience more IBS symptoms due to hormonal imbalances, and one of the symptoms of IBS is bloating,’ she explains.
‘Abdominal bloating can have different reasons behind it. It’s characterised by a feeling of gassiness or feeling distended,’ explains The Gut Stuff team, aka Lisa and Alana Macfarlane, co-authors of The Gut Stuff: An empowering guide to your gut and microbes (£13.94, Pavilion Books).
You’re not alone in thinking ‘Why is my stomach bloated?’ either. ‘It’s one of the most common gut symptoms, and one of the things we get asked about the most,’ says The Gut Stuff team. ‘In fact, it’s become a popular Instagram trend that people tend to associate with how bloating LOOKS, but a lot of people are still confused as to what it actually is and if they should worry about it.’
‘Our gut is a finely tuned machine designed to move in co-ordination to move food and gas forward in a seamless fashion,’ continues Mr Abhay Chopada, consultant gastrointestinal surgeon at Gastrosurgery UK. ‘When this balance is disturbed – either due to excessive gas in the intestine or uncoordinated bowel movement (subconsciously happening 24/7) – people can perceive a sense of bloating,’ he explains.
Why is my stomach bloated? Causes of bloating
‘There’s no single culprit to bloating, and we are all individual. It depends on many things like stress, gut microbes, how sensitive your gut is and how quickly you eat your food,’ says The Gut Stuff team.
‘Certainly, there’s a current trend of demonising bloating, but there are so many reasons why we get bloated. These range from not chewing properly to your microbes having a little party after lots of fibre,’ continues The Gut Stuff team. ‘Above all, it’s important to remember that the severity of bloating will vary from “feeling a wee bit gassy” to experiencing pain and discomfort.’
Proven ways to reduce bloating
Here are some of the most common reasons as to why you are bloated and what you can do about it.
1. Stop wearing tight clothing while eating
‘It’s sometimes not about WHAT you eat but HOW you eat. This may seem a little far-fetched but tight clothing can constrict your stomach, making it more difficult for things to pass through,’ explains The Gut Stuff team. Therefore, loosen your clothes before eating.
‘It’s the same with the position in which you’re sitting when you have your meal – check your eating position,’ says the team.
2. Have better eating habits
You’re more likely to suffer from bloating if you have developed ‘poor eating habits like not chewing properly or eating too fast,’ says Claire. ‘We have to be super mindful of this – try resting your cutlery between mouthfuls and chewing food until its semi-liquid,’ advises The Gut Stuff team.
‘Try to balance your blood sugars at every meal by making sure you eat protein and fats with your carbs,’ adds Claire.’ You might also consider taking a digestive aid. A magnesium supplement (such as VOOST Magnesium Effervescent Tablets, £15.58 for 60, Amazon) can also help, especially if you’re constipated,’ she says.
‘Walking for a few minutes after meals helps a lot of people,’ recommends Dr Chophada.
3. Eat the right amount of fibre
‘Foods like lentils, beans, broccoli, asparagus, corn, wheat, potatoes, artificial sweeteners or too much fibre can cause bloating,’ says Mr Chophada. ‘Keeping a food diary to see if any specific foods trigger your symptoms and trying an elimination diet can help.’
‘Your gut bugs have a bit of a party when you feed them fibre, which can shake things up while your gut adjusts. So you might find yourself a little bloated or windy,’ adds The Gut Stuff team. ‘Try to increase your fibre intake by 5g per day per week over a few weeks to reduce the risk of bloating,’ advises the team.
If you love bread, here are some breads that may not make you bloat.
4. Check for a food intolerance or allergy
‘Occasionally, a wheat allergy or lactose intolerance results in a lot of undigested food that can be acted on by bacteria and cause bloating,’ says Dr Chopada.
‘If you want to reduce bloating consider food intolerances,’ says Claire. The most common intolerances are lactose (found in dairy and some processed foods), fructose (found in fruit, fruit juice, fruit sugars, honey and some vegetables), wheat and gluten, and eggs. ‘You can do this by cutting out food you think you might be intolerant to and seeing how your body reacts. If you aren’t sure, find a specialist who can test you,’ she advises.
‘Over the counter medications like Deflatine tablets (£5.99 for 30, Boots) can help,’ adds Dr Chophada.
5. Ditch fizzy drinks
Perhaps unsurprisingly, soda is another culprit. ‘Excessive fizzy drinks may cause bloating,’ says Mr Chophada. This is because they release the gas carbon dioxide into the stomach.
Instead, switch soda and other fizzy drinks such as beer and sparkling water for still water. There are numerous benefits to drinking water and reducing bloating is one of them. ‘Hydrate! It helps food move through the digestive system and aids constipation,’ advises The Gut Stuff team.
6. Try to stress less
‘Several things can contribute to bloating, such as when you swallow a lot of air subconsciously when you’re stressed,’ says Dr Chopada. This is because when we are anxious our breathing may become irregular, we may gulp more air, or we inadvertently hold our breath.
‘The gut-brain connection is a strong one,’ says The Gut Stuff team. ‘The gut-brain axis describes a back-and-forth communication pathway between the central nervous system and the gastrointestinal tract, which uses signalling hormones and all sorts of other fancy messengers to manage what we do and how we feel on a daily basis. Stress may increase the risk of bloating because of changes in the physical function of your gut and how it affects your microbes,’ explains the team.
‘Learn how to manage stress. It doesn’t have to be yoga and gong baths. Importantly, do what works for you. This could be a chat with a pal or a walk in nature,’ advises the The Gut Suff team.
‘I recommend trying to reduce stress by exercising everyday (learn how to start running, for example) and switching off those devices at night!’ says Claire. Another way way to calm down during times of stress is to learn a few breathing exercises for anxiety.
7. Stop smoking, chewing gum or wearing dentures
According to the charity Guts UK! “chewing gum, smoking or wearing loose dentures all promote air swallowing” and can cause bloating. Avoid using gum and quit smoking. Visit the NHS Stop Smoking Service, or call the Smokefree National Helpline on 0300 123 1044 for help. If your dentures are loose see a dentist.
8. Check for certain medical conditions
‘Medical conditions which affect co-ordinated bowel movements including bowel inflammation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or even conditions like diabetes can result in bloating,’ says Mr Chophada.
‘Underlying digestive issues such as Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (research shows that SIBO is seen more often in IBS sufferers), IBS or an unresolved gut infection, plus blood sugar imbalances that mean we make too much stress hormone can result in bloating,’ says Claire.
According to one study “probiotics may be helpful in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, enteritis, bacterial infections, and various gastrointestinal disorders and diarrhoea.” The same study found that “probiotic microorganisms are also effective in the alleviation of lactose intolerance.” However, more research is required. Taking probiotics can actually cause bloating at first, until your gut microbiota settle down, though they are worth persisting with. However, it’s arguably better to try to reduce bloating by eating certain foods, rather than taking pills. Many IBS sufferers have also had success with the Fodmap diet.
9. Balance your hormones
‘Hormone imbalances, and hormone shifts like childbirth or menopause, are a common cause of bloating,’ says Claire. If you are going through the menopause, this menopause diet may help.
‘You can help to balance your hormones by reducing exposure to toxic chemicals. A lot of toiletries have chemicals in them that mimic oestrogen (xenooestrogens) and these can contribute to the issue. Consider going clean with your skin care!’ says Claire.
Over time, aim to replace cosmetics, skincare and cleaning products with paraben-free versions.
10. Stop holding it in
Sometimes, a distended stomach is simply a sign that you need to go to the loo. ‘Try not to hold in going to the toilet – if you gotta go, GO!’ says The Gut Stuff team. Likewise, if you are constipated ‘exercise can help with getting things moving and therefore reduce gas build-up.’
When to see a doctor
If you find yourself wondering ‘Why is my stomach bloated?’ a lot, or you notice any of the following, you should seek medical help:
- Blood in your stools
- Unexplained weight loss
- Abdominal pain
- Persistent diarrhoea
- Unexplained fever
- Loss of appetite
- Vomiting.
‘I recommend you get checked for chronic bloating,’ says Claire. ‘Most importantly, if it’s partnered with a fever or accompanied by unusual vaginal bleeding.’ While it’s unlikely, the symptoms we have mentioned – combined with bloating – may indicate a more serious problem such as bowel or ovarian cancer.
You’re lactose, glucose or fructose intolerant
If you're feeling bloated and experiencing abdominal pain, flatulence and diarrhoea, you could be experiencing a food intolerance caused by the gut not being able to digest certain foods. Although the common culprit is lactose (the sugar found in dairy products), another cause can also be glucose and even fructose - the natural sugar found in fruit.
And it's not just fruit that contains fructose. Anything with added sugar, such as some biscuits or yogurts, contains fructose as the white sugar in these processed foods is half fructose, half glucose. And did you know that fructose is also the main sugar in honey?
Try keeping a food diary and cutting out things that contain different types of sugar to see if you can pinpoint the problem that way, or talk to your doctor about an intolerance test.
You’re eating foods which cause gas
Certain foods - particularly those that are high in fibre - cause more gas than others which can build up and make you feel bloated.
Cut down on your intake of beans, cabbage, sprouts and spicy foods, and also watch out for foods sweetened with Sorbitol, which made from corn syrup and can produce similar bloated stomach symptoms.
You’ve got PMS
You’ve had too many fizzy drinks (including water!)
We all know fizzy drinks aren't the healthiest things we could be drinking, but do you know just how bad the bubbly treats could be when it comes to your tum?
Fizzy pop has carbon dioxide in the bubbles, which causes gas and bloating in the body. And if you thought it was just the sugary Coke and Fanta varieties, then think again!
According to Dr Simon Anderson, consultant gastroenterologist at London Bridge Hospital, even fizzy water (yes, water!) could be causing you to feel bloated.
'The carbonation in fizzy water can create extra gas in your digestive system, which can exacerbate burping, abdominal bloating and flatulence,' he says.
'This can be particularly uncomfortable - painful even - for sufferers of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), symptoms of which include bloating, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea and wind.'
Time to reach for some good old tap water we think!
You’re swallowing air
There are several reasons why this could happen - eating chewing gum might cause you to swallow air, as will eating very hot or very cold food.
Eat and drink slowly and consciously to avoid the kind of gulping that can introduce unwanted air.
You’re not digesting your food properly
If you're eating too fast, you might not be digesting your food properly - which can give you that uncomfortable, bloated feeling.
Make sure you take your time eating and to avoid eating on the go if possible, to give you time to chew and process your food properly.
You’ve got IBS
Bloating is a symptom of irritable bowel syndrome - a condition that affects around 1 in 5 people. Other symptoms include constipation, diarrhoea and nausea.
Some sufferers find that keeping a food diary to work out what triggers their IBS is very helpful, so they can then avoid that group of foods and reduce their symptoms.
You’re going through the menopause
For some women, going through the menopause causes their stomach to produce more gas.
If this is a big problem for you, try to only eat foods containing yeast and sugar in the mornings, eat a high fibre diet and drink plenty of water. Eating live yoghurt may help too.
You need to check with your doctor
If you often feel bloated and experience frequent pain or discomfort, it's worth having a chat with your doctor about the symptoms. It might be that you suffer from IBS or you have an intolerance and your doctor may be able to help.
Bloating is occasionally a symptom of some diseases like ovarian cancer or Crohn's disease - it's rare, so there's no need to panic, but it's worth seeing your doctor to rule these possibilities out or get the help you need.
You’re stressed
One of the biggest causes of digestive and bloating problems is stress. It's no coincidence that when you're stressed everything else seems to go wrong too, with tummy aches and abdominal pain causing you trouble - it's because your digestive system is very sensitive to the stress hormone.
Try and work out why you're stressed and work towards being happier, you'll feel better for it. These stress management and relief techniques may help.
You need to exercise more
Regular exercise is key to having a healthy digestive system and it doesn't have to cost of fortune or take up loads of your time.
Lots of women are heading to the great outdoors to go for a quick run or jog and exercising outside is proven to lift your mood. So, dust off your trainers and get active.
You’re not drinking enough water
Although one cause of bloating can be that your body is retaining water, another reason can be because you're not drinking enough water.
We know that, might sound strange but drinking enough water stimulates your kidneys so they won't have to work so hard to flush any salt and excess water out. How much water to drink every day depends on your build, activity levels and more, so work out the correct amount and stick with it. You should soon feel better.
You eat on the run
We're all so busy that sitting down and eating dinner at the table can often take too much time - but it's really important to make sure you let your food settle before you get up and about again.
Try and eat at the table for each meal and sit down for at least 5 minutes after to start digesting it properly.
You’re constipated
Constipation is a big cause of bloating and can be really uncomfortable. To avoid getting constipated make sure you're moving around enough, getting enough fibre and drinking enough water.
There are also a number of natural remedies for constipation which may provide relief.
Your body’s retaining water
Sometimes your body holds onto more water than it needs, which can cause you to feel bloated.
Often water retention is caused by having a diet high in salt - so cutting down on your salt intake should relieve the symptoms. Season your food with other flavours like garlic, herbs and spices to avoid feeling like you're missing out!
You’re eating too many vegetables
Nutritionist Rick Hay told Daily Mail that eating too many foods rich in fibre like fruit, legumes and lentils could be over doing it.
He explained: 'Increased amounts of fibre may lead to a compromised and over loaded digestive system, causing constipation, flatulence, cramping and stomach upset, which won’t help with bloating issues.'
Cooking veg is a good way to help make it easier for your body to digest.