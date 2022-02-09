Low fodmap diet for IBS: Low fodmap foods and how to follow the plan

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The FODMAP diet can be life-changing for people who suffer from IBS and is often recommended by health experts to help reduce symptoms.

The FODMAP diet involves reducing certain groups of carbohydrates that are notorious for causing digestive problems. Studies have shown it can relieve symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating and constipation in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Nutritionist Anna Mapson explains: “FODMAP is an acronym of different types of fermentable carbohydrates. It stands for Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These types of carbohydrates are in common healthy foods and aren’t ‘bad’. The issue is for some people the fermentation in the intestines can cause gas, or bring more water into the bowel which can cause bloating.”

The low FODMAP diet was developed by scientists at Monash University in Australia. They created it after studying FODMAPs to see the effect they have on people with IBS.

For IBS sufferers, it can be one of the ways to reduce stomach bloating and get rid of trapped wind. While it can take some getting used to, there are plenty of nutritious FODMAP recipe ideas available.

What are FODMAPs?

FODMAPs are non-digestible, short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) that the small intestine can’t absorb. They include things like fructose, a sugar found in many fruits and vegetables and lactose, a carbohydrate found in dairy products like milk. After FODMAPs have been consumed they will travel to the small intestine, where they move slowly, attracting water. They then pass into the large intestine, where they are fermented by gut bacteria. This produces gas which, when combined with the water, causes the intestinal wall to stretch and expand.

Some common high FODMAP foods include:

Oligosaccharides: Foods that contain fructans and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), such as wheat, rye, onions, garlic and legumes/pulses.

Foods that contain fructans and galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), such as wheat, rye, onions, garlic and legumes/pulses. Disaccharides: Products that contain lactose, including milk, soft cheeses, yoghurts, cream and ice cream.

Products that contain lactose, including milk, soft cheeses, yoghurts, cream and ice cream. Monosaccharides: Foods that contain fructose, such as honey, apples, pears and high fructose corn syrups.

Foods that contain fructose, such as honey, apples, pears and high fructose corn syrups. Polyols: Foods that contain sorbitol and mannitol, found in some fruits and vegetables including apples, pears, cherries, peaches, plums, cauliflower, mushrooms and green beans. As well as in artificial sweeteners.

While most people can eat these foods without any consequences, people with IBS have a highly sensitive gut. So ‘stretching’ the intestinal wall causes pain and discomfort. This can lead to very unpleasant symptoms, such as gas, constipation and diarrhoea.

Nutritionist Nishtha Patel, from The Gut Expert, explains why: “There should only be a small number of particular bacteria in the small intestine. If the wrong bacteria enter the small intestine (not bad bacteria, but bacteria that usually reside in the large intestine) they feed off these FODMAPs. They then start to ferment, causing discomfort, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.”

By limiting their intake of high FODMAP foods, IBS sufferers can reduce some of these uncomfortable symptoms.

What are the benefits of the FODMAP diet?

The main benefits of the FODMAP diet for sufferers of IBS are a reduction in symptoms including stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea or constipation and trapped wind. In this study researchers discovered that a low FODMAP diet saw greater benefits than a standard IBS diet.

Within the first phase of the low FODMAP diet, the restriction stage, IBS sufferers should begin to see the following benefits:

✅ Less pain

Being uncomfortable and in pain is something many IBS sufferers have learnt to live with. However, evidence shows that a low FODMAP diet can help to reduce and even eliminate pain.

This review of 22 trials found that following a low FODMAP diet significantly reduced symptom severity for abdominal pain.

This is because it helps people to identify the specific foods which are causing them pain. They can then adapt their diet to avoid them in the future.

✅ A reduction in bloating

Bloating caused by gas and excess water is a key symptom of IBS and can cause discomfort and embarrassment.

Many studies have shown that following a low FODMAP diet can help to reduce this.

This is because you will be cutting out the high FODMAP foods which have difficulty passing through your body.

✅ An easing of trapped wind

Trapped wind is caused by the build-up of gas in the intestines. But scientists have found that this can be eased by a low FODMAP diet.

In this study, researchers asked 30 IBS patients to follow 21 days of either a diet low in FODMAPs or a typical Australian diet. After a break they were then asked to follow the other diet. During this time their daily symptoms were rated and stools assessed.

The results showed that bloating, pain, and passage of wind were reduced while IBS patients were on the low-FODMAP diet.

✅ Fewer instances of diarrhoea and constipation

The bowels are often affected by IBS and sufferers can experience either diarrhoea or constipation.

Having to regularly run to the loo can be an embarrassing symptom of people with diarrhoea-predominant IBS. But constipation can also lead to stomach pain and anxiety.

However, research has found that a FODMAP diet helps to regulate your system, reducing both symptoms.

A study into a FODMAP diet versus general dietary advice in patients with diarrhoea-predominant IBS, found that while both diets improved symptoms significantly, the FODMAP diet was more effective.

✅ It gives people with IBS more control over their diet

Following the FODMAP diet can help sufferers to identify what triggers their IBS. By figuring this out, they are able to gain more control over their diet by knowing what they can and can’t eat.

Nutritionist Anna Mapson, who runs Goodness Me Nutrition and specialises in helping people with IBS, says: “It allows people with IBS to identify triggers in their diet.

“Stripping out common triggers can often give your digestion a break, allowing some time to better regulate digestion. The low FODMAP diet has a very strict protocol in terms of bringing foods back in again. If you don’t follow this phase of the diet properly you won’t know which types of fermentable carbs trigger you.”

Who should follow the FODMAP diet?

People who should follow the FODMAP diet are those who suffer from IBS. This study supports its use as a first-line therapy, or the best treatment, for the disease

“The diet tends to work better on people who have diarrhoea predominant type of IBS, rather than those people who are prone to constipation,” Anna says.

Unless you have IBS there is no reason to follow the FODMAP diet. People with a history of eating disorders are also not advised to follow this plan, as it can be restrictive.

How to follow the FODMAP diet