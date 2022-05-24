Best beauty subscription boxes for women: Make-up, skincare, fragrance and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When compiling this list of the best beauty subscription boxes, we considered everything from price to packaging and the size of the products included. Our top fifteen range from pricier boxes filled with high-end products to some lower budget options packed with smaller samples.

Whether you’re looking to try out new brands, cult products, or simply want a little pick-me-up delivered to your door every month – there’s a beauty box to suit everyone. From facial oils and skincare saviours to hair masks, make-up and the best perfumes of all time, beauty subscription boxes today are more varied than ever. So it’s important to seek out the one that works best for you.

GoodTo’s Senior Beauty Editor Rhiannon Derbyshire says: “Beauty boxes are a great way of trialling lots of new brands all in one go. They usually contain trusted brands’ best selling products, and they come at a discounted price too. If you’re a beauty fanatic, beauty boxes are a great way of satisfying that ‘new products’ excitement without spending a fortune in Boots every month.”

What to consider with best beauty subscription boxes:

Our in-house star-rating system is based on peer reviews. They’ve tried and tested the product and awarded stars based on factors such as product quality, ease of use, customer feedback, awards and value for money. Products that have received a 5 star status are rare and considered exceptional, going above and beyond our reviewer’s expectations. Price: We’ve taken into consideration that everyone will have a different budget. So we’ve picked subscription boxes that reflect a variety of price points which we believe are worth their weight in gold.

We’ve taken into consideration that everyone will have a different budget. So we’ve picked subscription boxes that reflect a variety of price points which we believe are worth their weight in gold. Product sizes: We know that before you commit to a monthly spend, it’s important to know exactly what you’re getting. We’ve made sure to include details of whether you’re getting premium brands, own brands, travel sized or full sized products and how many items will be included.

We know that before you commit to a monthly spend, it’s important to know exactly what you’re getting. We’ve made sure to include details of whether you’re getting premium brands, own brands, travel sized or full sized products and how many items will be included. Delivery: We were keen to select a range of products that offer different delivery services. Whether you want a quarterly or monthly delivery, we’ve got you covered.

We were keen to select a range of products that offer different delivery services. Whether you want a quarterly or monthly delivery, we’ve got you covered. Eco-friendly: More and more beauty brands are becoming environmentally responsible and use eco-friendly packaging with minimal plastic. We’re keen to select products from brands that follow this ethos.

The best beauty subscription boxes for women:

1. GLOSSYBOX

Best for trying new brands

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £13.25 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: A variety of full size and travel size | Eco-friendly: Made from 100% recycled fibres

Pros Cons ✅ Pretty and eco-friendly packaging

✅ Budget friendly

✅ Range of brands ❌ Some of the products can be on the small side

❌ Items are sometimes repeated

If you’re not ready to commit to a huge spend every month, GLOSSYBOX is the perfect option. At just £13.25 a month, you get at least £50 worth of products from the best beauty brands. Wrapped in pretty pink packaging, these boxes are also a perfect gift option. By subscribing to GLOSSYBOX, as well as receiving your monthly beauty box, there are plenty of other perks. Collect Glossy credits to spend on future boxes, or on your favourite products at LOOKFANTASTIC. You’ll also get early access to their limited edition boxes and find exclusive rewards in the Glossy lounge.

According to our Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire, GLOSSYBOX is a well worthy monthly spend. She said: “GLOSSYBOX were one of the original big beauty box brands and they’re still one of the best options out there. Every month each box has a different theme, and in the past have included collaborations with brands like Living Proof and Elemis, as well as themes boxes for events like Christmas and Mothers’ day. You can buy specific boxes on their website, if you want to test out the experience before committing to a subscription.

“I appreciate the variety of products, with usually a mix of full-size and smaller samples,” she adds. “It’s useful to have some travel sized buys for weekends away, which is what I keep mine handy for! It’s been a great way for me to get to know newer brands and try products I wouldn’t have normally paid for. I’d recommend it for beauty obsessives who love trying new things.”

VIEW NOW – £13.25 | GLOSSYBOX

2. LOOKFANTASTIC Beauty Box

Best for themed boxes

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £15 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: A variety of full size and travel size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ You know what you’re getting each month

✅ Value for money

✅ Boxes are usually worth over £100 ❌ Themed boxes mean lack of variety



With LOOKFANTASTIC’s monthly beauty box subscription, you get a themed box each month. A previous example is The Ingredients Edition which championed elements in formulas such as botanicals, peptides and fruity concentrates. The great thing about this box is that when you go on their website, you can see the products you’ll be getting in your box that month, plus how much it totals to. Most tend to total around the £100 mark, making it great value for money. It will also tell you what size products you’re getting, so there are never any nasty surprises. All of LOOKFANTASTIC’s boxes contain a range of their best selling brands.

One keen reviewer wrote: “Absolutely loved this months beauty box. Full of amazing skin care treats which is just what I need right now! The Elemis apricot toner smells and feels incredible and the Avant lip balm is lush. Not one product I’m not impressed with – Best box I’ve received to date.”

VIEW NOW – £15 | LOOKFANTASTIC

3. Birchbox

Best for personalised boxes

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £13.95 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Mainly sample and travel size, with the occasional full size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Personalised beauty profile

✅ You won’t get the same product twice

✅ Range of brands ❌ Most of the products are sample or travel sized

❌ Website only shows what you get in the current month

The great thing about Birchbox is that your monthly box is personalised to you. After checkout, you’ll be able to complete your Beauty Profile and they use this information to tailor your future boxes. They also promise never send you the same product twice. Their website gives you a sneak peak of the products you could receive that month, meaning you can get an idea of what sort of products you might receive before buying. You can expect a range of brands in your Birchbox, from Lord & Berry to Philip Kingsley.

One Trustpilot reviewer commented: “I have been with birch box for years and it’s enough to leave a review, I have never been disappointed with their boxes and also so many products that I’m obsessed [with] just because of these boxes. It lets me try before I buy and I’m a very happy customer every month. It’s like treating myself to beautiful amazing products that I haven’t ever tried before so thank you Birchbox.”

VIEW NOW – £13.95 | BIRCHBOX

4. Beauty Pie

Best for luxury beauty

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: From £4.91 | Delivery: As often as you like | Product sizes: Full size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ £3600 a year shopping limit

✅ Discounted luxury products

✅ Choose your own products ❌ Not a monthly box

❌ Only sells their own branded products

While it’s not technically a subscription box, Beauty Pie sells premium products directly to consumers without the mark-ups. Their website explains how their team of highly-experienced product developers work with and source from the world’s leading beauty and wellness labs – where most luxury beauty products also happen to be made. By signing up for just £4.91 a month (£59 for the year), you’ll have access to discounts of up to 75%. For example, the brand’s number one bestseller, the Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser is £25 for non-members, but just £7.01 for members. So it’s well worth signing up.

One happy Trustpilot reviewer wrote: “I have been a member for quite a while – every product is top notch I’ve also had a virtual appointment where I was advised what I should use this was fabulous and interesting- I’m more knowledgeable now on what my skin needs – this said I also love trying new products that would cost a lot more if I wasn’t a member- or similar in the top beauty halls.”

VIEW NOW – £59 | BEAUTY PIE

5. Roccabox

Best for trying big and small brands

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £13 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Sample and full size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable.

Pros Cons ✅ Variety of products

✅ Budget friendly

✅ Chance to try new and less known brands ❌ Some of the products can be on the small side

❌ Products are sometimes repeated

Roccabox cover everything from nails, make-up, skin and body-care and even hair accessories. So if it’s variety you’re after, this is the beauty box subscription for you. The founder of Roccabox, Tia Roqaa, has made it her mission to give women the opportunity to be able to try out different products so they can find their favourites. This means every box contains a mixture of well and less known brands, so you can find ones that work for you.

One Facebook reviewer commented: “A box that thinks outside of the box. This box is seriously good. I’m a bit of a subscription box addict at the moment and the Roccabox really stands out. Every box I’ve had has had something of high value and lots of bonus extra samples to try. I love love love the variation of these boxes and really look forward to receiving it.”

VIEW NOW – £13 | ROCCABOX

6. Feel Unique

Best for choosing your own products

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: From £11.95 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Sample and travel size | Eco-friendly: Made with 70% recyclable materials

Pros Cons ✅ Budget friendly

✅ Build your own box

✅ Range of high-end brands ❌ Small product sizes

❌ Choosing your own products means lack of surprise element

If you’re after a beauty box subscription where you can choose your own products, then Feel Unique is for you. Your first box is just £4.95, and you can choose five deluxe sample products to make up your box. Then every month after that, you continue to build your own box. You can try it as a one off, or sign up for three, six or 12 months. You can choose from brands including Benefit, Estée Lauder and Clinique.

One online reviewer commented: “I have started a new skincare routine and I use products that are very expensive. I manage to do this by a Monthly beauty box subscription which gives me enormous value for money. I highly recommend this online store as they take excellent care of their customers and provide an affordable way of accessing expensive beauty products.”

VIEW NOW – £11.95 | FEEL UNIQUE

7. Latest in Beauty

Best for flexible subscription

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £12.95 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Full size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Budget friendly

✅ Build your own box

✅ Cancel anytime ❌ Small product sizes

❌ Choosing your own products means lack of surprise element

When you arrive on the Latest in Beauty website, you’re asked to create a profile and let the team know your beauty preferences for tailored recommendations. You can then choose three, six or nine products out of hundreds of options to try each month in their personalised build-your-own boxes, all with free delivery. And unlike many other boxes, there’s no minimum subscription – so you can cancel anytime.

One online reviewer raved: “I love latest in beauty its the only subscription box I’ve kept going, you can choose either a 3, 6 or 9 box and you pick the products you want. My only tip is to click on the products to check sizes as they do do some smaller sizes but most of the products I’ve gone for have been great sizes. You have so many options with LIB a one off box, subscriptions and collection boxes, I can’t rate them enough.”

VIEW NOW – £12.95 | LATEST IN BEAUTY

8. FFS Beauty

Best for sustainable shaving

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: From £9 | Delivery: Flexible | Product sizes: Full size | Eco-friendly: Made from 100% recyclable materials

Pros Cons ✅ Choose your own flexible delivery plan

✅ Cheaper than high street razors

❌ Only one product a month

❌ Have to pay for extras

Replacing razors is tedious and expensive, so this box is a great option for fuss-free shaving. Your first box contains their metal handle (which you can have engraved) in your choice of colour, alongside four week’s worth of diamond-coated, six-blade razor attachments. Each month that follows, a fresh set of blades will land on your door. You also can add on extras such as Shave Cream, Pre-Shave Scrub or Post Shave Balm for £6 each.

One Trustpilot reviewer commented: “I have tried a few razors in my time but none have given me such a long lasting and smooth shave. I suffer from eczema and shaving my legs can cause severe irritation but this is no issue when using the FFS razor. Their customer service is also outstanding.”

VIEW NOW – £9 | FFS BEAUTY

9. Liberty Beauty Drop

Best for high end products

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £20 (which is fully redeemable) | Delivery: Four times a year | Product sizes: Full and sample size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Pretty packaging

✅ Luxury products

✅ Subscription fee is redeemable ❌ Only four boxes a year

Liberty’s Beauty Drop is the best way to enjoy the boujee Liberty beauty hall without the eye-watering prices. With this subscription, you get four jam-packed beauty boxes per year worth over £300. The boxes feature brands such as Barbara Sturm, Sisley, Susanne Kaufmann and 111 Skin. And the best part? The £20 a month subscription fee is fully redeemable in Liberty credit. Spend in store or online straight away, or save it up and spend big on beauty whenever you want. This beauty box literally pays for itself! Sarah Coonan, Buying Director at Liberty, said: “By making the fee redeemable, the discovery box becomes a reward for our customers’ loyalty rather than a product to buy. This felt very important to me.”

One happy customer commented: “Does it get any better than this. You can spend your £20 every month, or save it up for something special. I recently received my 2nd box which I was very happy with as there were some great products from brands that I have never tried before. It’s a great way to try some of the really high end products that Liberty stocks.”

VIEW NOW – £20 | LIBERTY

10. scentaddict by The Fragrance Shop

Best for fragrances

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £12 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Sample size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Monthly fee is redeemable

✅ High-end brands

✅ Chance to try new perfumes ❌ Small product sizes

❌ Only one product per box

If fragrance is your thing, then check out the scentaddict subscription box from The Fragrance Shop. For £12 a month, you can choose one from over 500 designer fragrances from brands such as Prada or Armani to be delivered to your door. While you only get an 8ml sample bottle, if you decide you love the scent, the £12 monthly fee is redeemable against the full size bottle.

One subscriber reviewed: “I have been with scentaddict for 3 years and I am so glad I discovered it. It’s great that you can try out lots of different perfumes for just £12 per month and then get the £12 off if you decide to buy that perfume. Also I have bought the handbag size gifts for others.”

VIEW NOW – £12 | SCENT ADDICT

11. The Natural Beauty Box

Best for organic products

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £23 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Full and sample size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ All natural products

✅ Boxes are worth on average over £70

✅ Discover new brands ❌ Pricier than other monthly boxes

If you’re looking for a way to discover more natural products, Natural Beauty Box is the best beauty subscription box for you. This beauty box provides guilt-free skincare and makeup to suit the changing weather every month. Incorporating natural, vegan and cruelty-free products sourced from British artisans, you’ll receive between five and seven products each month. All products are free from harsh chemicals, known skin irritants and cheap filler ingredients.

One online reviewer commented: “This is the best subscription box I’ve ever had. Not only is it such good value for money with average contents being worth £70, but it features the most amazing range of artisan British brands, a lot of whom I haven’t heard of. There’s something new to discover every month!

VIEW NOW – £23 | NATURAL BEAUTY BOX

12. Cohorted

Best for big brand products

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £39.99 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Travel size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Almost always full sized products

✅ High end brands ❌ Expensive

Each monthly Cohorted box contains a surprise of at least five products from high end brands such as Laura Mercier, Huda Beauty and NARS. Your subscription can be cancelled or paused at any time, which considering it’s on the pricier end of the scale, is a huge benefit. This is a perfect option if you’re looking for high-end products at an affordable price.

One Truspilot reviewer commented: This is a luxury beauty box. They always provide a high quality of products and they come in luxury packages. They are worth more than the monthly subscriptions and they are kind of a surprise when you open it. My so far best beauty subscription. Well worth it.”

VIEW NOW – £39.99 | COHORTED

13. Next Beauty Box

Best for gifting

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: From £12 | Delivery: As and when you order | Product sizes: Full and sample sizes | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Choose your own themed box

✅ Good value for money

✅ Variety of box options ❌ Not a monthly subscription

While it’s not a monthly subscription, Next’s Beauty Boxes are great if you want to know exactly what you’re getting in your box. Choose from a range of options, including the MAC makeup must-haves box, the Clarins Beauty Box and the SOS skincare Beauty box. With new boxes regularly added, there’s something for everyone, and the website tells you how much the products are worth, so you can instantly see how much money you’re saving.

One happy customer commented: “I literally can’t recommend the beauty boxes enough. Such great quality and brands that are top end.” While another added: “Good value for money. Good selection of products.”

VIEW NOW – from £12 | NEXT

14. Look Incredible

Best for full sized products

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £35 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Full size | Eco-friendly: 100% recyclable

Pros Cons ✅ Full sized products

✅ High-end brands

✅ Good value for money ❌ Expensive

Look Incredible’s Deluxe Beauty Box offers a selection of full sized products from a range of brands, including some high-end gems. While it’s pricer than a lot of other beauty subscription boxes, the fact that all products are full sized makes it well worth the extra spend. Every item inside is carefully selected by the Look Incredible Beauty experts who ensure that you receive the best products that include, loved classics and new launches to last you the whole month.

One satisfied customer commented: “I have switched to this box as I was tired of getting cheap items that weren’t worth my money. Although this box is slightly more expensive I feel that it is worth it for the brands inside. I am 100% happy with my decision.”

VIEW NOW – £35 | LOOK INCREDIBLE

15. Skin + Me

Best for skincare

Star rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | Price: £24.99 | Delivery: Once a month | Product sizes: Full size | Eco-friendly: Made from 100% recyclable materials

Pros Cons ✅ Full size products

✅ Personalised to your skin

✅ Cheaper than high-end skincare ❌ Only one product a month

❌ Lack of variety

If you’re looking for one of those best beauty subscription boxes with a personalised skincare plan, then this box is the one for you. Skin + Me offers a ‘dermatologist to your doorstep’ service to treat an array of skin concerns with its prescription-strength topical treatments. They will design a treatment plan for you with formulations that adjust each month, chosen to give you the best progress. Simply fill in the online questionnaire and upload three photos of your face to be prescribed a bespoke cream that’s personalised to you, which will be sent to you every four weeks.

One happy customer commented: “This product has literally changed my life! I’ve tried a countless amount of drug store products and even antibiotics and nothing has cleared my skin up the way Skin + Me has. I get complimented daily on how clear my skin has become and how smaller my pores look! I absolutely love it and will continue to use!”

VIEW NOW – £24.99 | SKIN + ME

