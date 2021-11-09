Shop these best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans – from the hilarious and conventional to slightly creepy.
2015 was the year that saw Benedict Cumberbatch finally tie the knot with his girlfriend Sophie but that hasn’t stopped a nation of self-titled ‘cumberbitches’ obsessing over his every move. Now that the Sherlock star is off the market and a dad of three, any fans in your household will just have to settle for one of our best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans, rather than waiting for the man himself to drop down the chimney.
Whether you have ended up on the naughty or nice list this year, there is something here for everyone, from the more restrained fans who will settle for a mug to the truly hardcore devotees who will drawl over his calendar 365 days this year. And no, we won’t judge you if you buy the whole list. Once you’ve filled your shopping trolley with the best fan-girling purchase, it’s only right to wrap them up in the appropriately themed Cumberbatch cards and wrapping paper too.
10 Best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans:
1. Sherlock Cluedo
Want to torture extended family throughout the Christmas period? You’re onto a winner here. We bet your mother-in-law will be surprisingly good at this game…
2. ‘Cumberbitch’ book
The perfectly creepy item to take on the bus (if you’re trying to keep that seat next to you unoccupied).
3. 2022 Calendar
365 days of Benedict – yes please! You can even add a personalised message for the front page. Genius.
4. Mug
Well, that’s one way to make sure the children keep their grubby paws off this one.
5. Phone Case
An image of perfection if ever we saw one.
6. Jumper
Because it doesn’t look like Benedict will be keeping you warm this winter.
7. Stud Earrings
If you want to be a little more subtle with your Cumberbatch worship, wearing his face on either side of your head might be the way to go.
8. Stickers
Great for sticking on your water bottle or notebook full of personal Benedict Cumberbatch fan fiction…
9. Birthday Card
This will be a card they’ll treasure – maybe even frame or pin to their wall. Perfect for Sherlock fans.
10. Wrapping Paper
And of course, the theme doesn’t have to stop there – because you’re going to need something to wrap up these best Benedict Cumberbatch gifts in. This 100% recyclable wrapping paper features his face and allows for name personalisation.
