Shop these best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans – from the hilarious and conventional to slightly creepy.

2015 was the year that saw Benedict Cumberbatch finally tie the knot with his girlfriend Sophie but that hasn’t stopped a nation of self-titled ‘cumberbitches’ obsessing over his every move. Now that the Sherlock star is off the market and a dad of three, any fans in your household will just have to settle for one of our best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans, rather than waiting for the man himself to drop down the chimney.

Whether you have ended up on the naughty or nice list this year, there is something here for everyone, from the more restrained fans who will settle for a mug to the truly hardcore devotees who will drawl over his calendar 365 days this year. And no, we won’t judge you if you buy the whole list. Once you’ve filled your shopping trolley with the best fan-girling purchase, it’s only right to wrap them up in the appropriately themed Cumberbatch cards and wrapping paper too.

10 Best gifts for Benedict Cumberbatch fans:

1. Sherlock Cluedo

Want to torture extended family throughout the Christmas period? You’re onto a winner here. We bet your mother-in-law will be surprisingly good at this game…

VIEW AT AMAZON | £23.54

2. ‘Cumberbitch’ book

The perfectly creepy item to take on the bus (if you’re trying to keep that seat next to you unoccupied).

VIEW AT AMAZON | £2.48

3. 2022 Calendar

365 days of Benedict – yes please! You can even add a personalised message for the front page. Genius.

VIEW AT ETSY | £19.99

4. Mug

Well, that’s one way to make sure the children keep their grubby paws off this one.

VIEW AT ETSY | £9.99

5. Phone Case

An image of perfection if ever we saw one.

VIEW AT REDBUBBLE | £16.25

6. Jumper

Because it doesn’t look like Benedict will be keeping you warm this winter.

VIEW AT ETSY | £51.12



7. Stud Earrings

If you want to be a little more subtle with your Cumberbatch worship, wearing his face on either side of your head might be the way to go.

VIEW AT ETSY | £9.50

8. Stickers

Great for sticking on your water bottle or notebook full of personal Benedict Cumberbatch fan fiction…

VIEW AT REDBUBBLE | £3

9. Birthday Card

This will be a card they’ll treasure – maybe even frame or pin to their wall. Perfect for Sherlock fans.

VIEW AT ETSY | £3.25

10. Wrapping Paper

And of course, the theme doesn’t have to stop there – because you’re going to need something to wrap up these best Benedict Cumberbatch gifts in. This 100% recyclable wrapping paper features his face and allows for name personalisation.

VIEW AT AMAZON | £3.99

