Best flared jeans for women: where to shop and how to wear the 2022 trend

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Step away from your skinny and slim staples. We’ve rounded up the best flared jeans for women – with styles and shapes to suit all figures (and budgets).

It might be the hottest denim trend of 2022 but we all know where the popularity of flared jeans really started – the 70’s. 50 years later (has it really been that long?) and now they’re back with a bang, being spotted on celebrities and runways everywhere. More roomy than skinnies and more feminine than boyfriend cuts, flared jeans are one of the best jeans for women and the ultimate in comfort meets style.

Fashion stylist Katie Eastwood agrees. “There is definitely a retro feel to flared jeans due to their immense popularity in the 70’s; whatever the occasion, everyone was in flares,” she tells us. “Following a period of retro revival with shows such as The Serpent and trend setting fashion choices from celebrities such as Harry Styles, it’s no wonder the 70’s favourites are back on the scene in 2022.” Once you’ve settled on your chosen style be careful with how often you wash your jeans. Just so you avoid shrinking them and instead maximise their wardrobe longevity.

Best flared jeans for women

1. High waisted flared jeans

Flattering and functional – of course high waisted flared jeans are a wardrobe must-have. If you’re going for a full vintage, 70’s look, Katie Eastwood – Stylist Ambassador at Stitch Fix UK – has some advice for you:

“High waisted flares look great with a colourful cropped jumper, finishing just at your waistline for a really flattering silhouette. Add heeled boots to take the hem just above the ground for a chic finish – and super long legs! If my clients are looking to embrace this style, I often suggest that they invest in a pair of classic Levi’s.”

M&S Luxury High Waisted Flared Jeans | Price: £49.50 | Sizes: 6-24

This cotton blend pair is vintage inspired and the brushed back fabric gives a luxurious soft finish, making them look super expensive. There’s classic front and back pockets (great for photo posing) and you can sleep soundly knowing that all M&S denim uses sustainably sourced cotton and less water.

VIEW NOW – £49.50 | M&S

2. Low rise flared jeans

If you’re feeling bold, the low rise is making a comeback. Definitely not for everyone, but Katie suggests that for a more of a noughties (2000s) take on the flares trend, team your low rise jeans with chunky trainers, a slightly cropped tee and an oversized leather blazer.

H&M Flare Low Jeans | Price: £19.99 | Sizes: 8-22

These flared jeans for women are an absolute bargain – helping you to tap into the trend for under £20. The charcoal grey shade is great if you find black too harsh but blue too casual. And it makes them ideal for Saturday shopping in trainers or teaming them with a blazer and heels for date night. A versatile pair that are great value for money.

VIEW NOW – £19.99 | H&M

3. Petite flared jeans

Flared jeans can be a bit daunting for petite frames. However, stylist Katie Eastwood believes that opting for a less exaggerated flare is key here as it will elongate your frame as opposed to overwhelming it. “Tuck a shirt into your flares to show off the full length of your leg, layer over a blazer and pop on some heels if you’re looking for more height.”

New Look Petite Blue Low Rise Flared Booke Jeans | Price: £15.00 | Sizes: 4-16

Made with responsible fabric and recycled materials, this pocket-sized pair are specifically made for petite frames. Affordable without a quality compromise, New Look denim really stands the test of time so you’ll definitely get a lot of wear out of them.

VIEW NOW – £29.99 | NEW LOOK

4. Tall flared jeans

If you’re looking to exaggerate your height, flares are a fantastic option and Katie suggests brands such as Long Tall Sally, Wrangler and Saint Tropez for a good range of longer lengths. “Team your flares with a pointed shoe to elongate the leg and ensure your jeans are skimming just above the ground.” Katie also suggests adding a casual tank top, statement jewellery and a long coat to draw the eyes down from head to toe.

For a more grungy, 90’s look Katie’s advice is to wear loose fitting flares with an oversized jumper and trainers. “This loose style of flare is great for taller frames, as you have enough height to prevent you getting lost in fabric.”

Long Tall Sally Blue Flared Jeans | Price: £49 | Sizes: 10-24

For longer legged ladies, these 36” beauties are the ultimate 70’s replica. They’re machine washable and great quality but their faded appearance means even with some wear, tear and frequent washing, they won’t lose their edge.

VIEW NOW – £49 | LONG TALL SALLY

5. Plus size flared jeans

If you’re on the curvier side, don’t think for one minute that flares won’t suit you because they absolutely will. If anything the shape lends itself to curves. Look for styles that really figure hug your bum and tum and then really flare out at the bottom for balance – the bigger the flare the better.

Yours Clothing Mid Blue Washed Kick Flare Jeans | Price: £29.99 | Sizes: 16-30

The ultimate in casual cool, these washed flared jeans for women are made from stretch denim fabric – so they’re perfect if you have a long day ahead of you. Better than that, the waistband is elastic so there’s no fiddly buttons or awkward zips. Just slip them on and you’re ready to go.

VIEW NOW – £29.99 | YOURS

6. Black flared jeans

Black flared jeans can create a very chic, dramatic look – perfect for an evening out. If you’re wondering what to wear with black jeans, Katie suggests tucking them into a black blouse with statement sleeves, collar or texture. Then add a bright red lip. For a more casual outfit, team black flares with an oversized white tee, gold jewellery and white trainers.

Zara High Rise Flare Jeans | Price: £27.99 | Sizes: 4-16

With a five pocket design, there’s no shortage of places to keep your essentials in these jeans. While the price might be low, the rise is high – providing a flattering fit complete with a top-fastening button. The faded fabric will ensure your jeans actually look like jeans rather than flared leggings too. A reliable purchase from everyone’s favourite high street store.

VIEW NOW – £27.99 | ZARA

7. White flared jeans

White jeans often evoke thoughts of Riviera views, seaside towns and warm weather. So Katie suggests leaning into the laidback look, suitable for seaside strolls or French vacays by opting for a slightly cropped length:”Add a white based Breton and pop on a pair of strappy sandals.”

For slightly cooler climes, Katie advises pairing a white long sleeve top with full length flares: “Add neutral accessories such as tan boots, a coordinating bag and a camel coat.”

River Island White Mid Rise Flare Jeans | Price: £42 | Sizes: 6-18

These are some of the best flared jeans for women because they boast a super stretchy fabric. Meaning they’re great for all day comfort. The colour and raw hem keeps them casual and makes them a great holiday hero to take through to summer. Best of all – they’re made from responsibly sourced cotton.

VIEW NOW – £42 | RIVER ISLAND

Which top is suitable for flared jeans?



Blouses, roll necks, t-shirts and oversized shirts are all types of tops that go perfectly with flared jeans. So there’s actually not many styles that you need to steer clear.

According to experts like Katie, the trend is easy to wear and super flattering but after wearing skinnies for so long, the shape just takes a little getting used to. “Adding some volume to your shoulders or arms is a great way to balance out your silhouette in flares,” says Katie. “It creates an hourglass figure by drawing the eyes up to your shoulders/arms, down to your waist and out again at the ankle.”

Tops tend to look best tucked in (adding a belt for extra waist definition) but if you layer like Kate Moss then you can leave your base layer untucked. Katie says that if you’re feeling really bold, embrace blazers or tops with shoulder pads to create a dramatic silhouette.

In terms of colour, take inspiration from Victoria Beckham and go for a bold block shade on top, or keep the colour palette similar like Amanda Holden and Kate with head-to-toe cool blues.

How do you fix a flared jean that is too long?



The hems of your flares shouldn’t be dragging on the ground (no matter what Gen Z says) so you have a couple of options if you need them a little shorter. For a professional finish, seek out a tailoring service or to save the pennies you can always DIY.

Firstly, tailoring. Depending on where you live and how much you need altered, you could be looking at around £10-25. Well worth the investment on a statement pair you’ll wear for years to come. But maybe not so much if they’re going to be collecting dust in the wardrobe.

Your other option is to have a go at hemming them yourself. There are plenty of step-by-step Youtube videos that you can follow which works with a pair of thrifted wide leg jeans using a size 14 needle and a Tex 60 polyester thread. It’s super easy to follow for beginners – being sure to explain even the most basic of sewing terms.

One more word to the use. Of course some jeans shrink in the dryer so make sure you take good care of them when it comes to cleaning. Just to ensure your favourite pair lasts a lifetime.

Video of the Week: