What to wear with black jeans – 11 of the best outfit ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re stuck in a style rut and wondering what to wear with black jeans, we’ve got all the outfit inspiration you need.

One of the most versatile pieces in your capsule wardrobe, the best jeans for women can be worn a multitude of ways. Whether you’re looking to dress them up with a silky blouse, or keep it casual with a sporty sweater, there’s no shortage of ways to style them.

“Black jeans are a staple in everyone’s wardrobe, whatever the season and whatever the occasion,” says Katie Eastwood, Stylist Ambassador at online personal styling service Stitch Fix. “They act as the perfect base layer from which you can build an array of outfits, whether it be for a casual weekend walk with friends, a date night or an all important interview.”

When it comes to denim, the darker the wash the smarter the look which means dressing up black jeans is pretty effortless. If you do want to keep your look polished, go for slim-fit black jeans such as a skinny or a straight-leg pair and steer clear of rips and any distressed detailing.

What to wear with black jeans

1. Keep it simple in a white tee

For an effortless and reliable look, you can’t beat a white tee and black jean combo. Perfect for off-duty days, it’s a timeless look you’ll reach to time and time again. This relaxed tee is delightfully soft and has a relaxed fit, making it perfect for tucking-in. With added stretch, these slim-fit jeans hug your curves in all the right places. A must-have for skinny jean fans, offset the figure-hugging style and team with slouchy tees and oversized knits.

VIEW NOW – White t-shirt | £14.99 | Lindex

VIEW NOW – Curve super stretch jeans | £49.99 | Lindex

2. Add leopard print

Add character to your black jeans with a classic leopard print. With a similar colour palette, leopard print will match your black jeans effortlessly, as well as giving them a bit of a cool edge. This oversized tee keeps the look casual for weekend brunch dates. Streamline your shape by half-tucking in the front. The coated fabric on these black jeans gives them a smarter spin that’s perfect for dressing up. A more low-key version of a leather-look jean, they sit high on the waist and have a cropped finish.

VIEW NOW – Oversized t-shirt | £35 | Hush

VIEW NOW – Coated jeans | £85 | Hush

3. Tap into the utility trend

Introducing khaki to your black jeans look is an easy way to tap into that utility trend. A khaki jacket makes a stylish layering tool and can be layered over dresses as well as jeans. This chic option has a drawstring waist to cinch you in for a more feminine silhouette. Throw over a breton tee for an effortless weekend look. Not as slouchy as a boyfriend jean, the girlfriend jean is slim fitting on the waist and has a straight-leg shape. Baukjen are pros are creating sustainable wardrobe essentials and these jeans are no exception.

VIEW NOW – Ashridge jacket | £169 | Baukjen

VIEW NOW – Girlfriend jeans | £99 | Baukjen

4. Go bold and bright

Black jeans will really make colour pop so if you want to make a statement, consider a vibrant top half. Sweater vests are bang on-trend and this cute cable knit from M&S is top of our wishlist. Layer over a white shirt and let the punchy hue stand out. These skinny jeans are made from bi-stretch fabric which smooths and supports your figure for ultimate comfort. The contoured waistband ensures no gaping at the waist.

VIEW NOW – Cable-knit V-neck | £29.50 | M&S

VIEW NOW – Magic shaping high waist skinny jeans | £39.50 | M&S

5. Team with statement boots

Ankle-grazing jeans will really benefit from a statement shoe and these metallic boots will really pack a punch. Minimal styling is needed when going for this look so keep the rest of the outfit simple and let the boots take centre stage.

VIEW NOW – Gold kitten-heel ankle boots | £45.99 | Zara

6. Make it double denim

Mastering the art of double denim can be tricky but when you opt for black jeans, it’s a lot easier to achieve. Black jeans work with most shades of denim, especially lighter washes. The ruffle detailing on this shirt gives this shirt an unexpected feminine flair. These straight-leg jeans are an everyday essential. They have a mid-rise waist and they skim over your thighs, straight to the ankle. The cord detailing adds extra interest.

VIEW NOW – Mid vintage shirt | £70 | Boden

VIEW NOW – Slim straight jeans £75 | Boden

7. Just add sparkle

When it comes to dressing up your denim for cocktail hour, you can’t beat a sequinned blouse. This has a flattering longline fit and an elegant high neckline to balance out the sleeveless style. These stretchy skinny jeans feel just like leggings, making them super comfortable to wear all day long. The figure-hugging style makes them easy to dress up for the evening too.

VIEW NOW – Sequin tank top | £49 | Monsoon

VIEW NOW – Nadine jeans | £39 | Monsoon

8. Go minimalist in all-black

A black top will keep your black jeans looking simple and sleek. To add interest look for tops that have detailing such as frills and ruffles or add texture with leather or lace. Wear tucked-in or let it flow, depending on personal preference. You can introduce colour through accessories if you want – a pink bag or silver loafers will do the trick. These stretchy jeans have a tapered leg and a flattering mom fit for a retro finish. The cotton content is partly recycled too.

VIEW NOW – Flounce-collared blouse | £17.99 | H&M

VIEW NOW – Sim mom high Ankle jeans £19.99 | H&M

9. Add a feminine twist with a blouse

Wondering with to wear with black jeans for a more elegant look? Try teaming your black jeans with a pretty blouse to offset the casual aesthetic. This monochrome mix top keeps the colour palette simple whilst the asymmetric neckline keeps it fresh and modern. Flared jeans are super flattering, helping to lengthen legs and balance proportions. The hem slit gives these extra style kudos and means you can show off some fancy footwear too.

VIEW NOW – Asymmetric blouse | £29.99 | Mango

VIEW NOW – Flare jeans | £49.99 | Mango

10. Stay sweet in pastels

Soften the silhouette and introduce some colour to your look with pastel hues. This mint green cardigan adds texture and keeps you feeling comfy with its slouchy, boxy shape. Give your jeans a winter spin with this cool cord pair. They sit high on the waist, helping to cinch you in at the middle and the barrel leg offers a relaxed silhouette. They look just as good with heels as they do with trainers.

VIEW NOW – Flecked cardigan | £119 | Whistles

VIEW NOW – high waist jeans | £99 | Whistles

11. Smarten with a blazer

Nothing adds more polish to your denim than a tailored blazer and the same goes for a black pair of jeans. Even if your jeans have more of a slouchy fit, a well-fitted blazer will pull the look together to make it evening appropriate. This wool-blend blazer adds warmth and the chic blue hue will brighten darker shades. These barrel leg jeans are an exaggerated version of the classic mom jean, and just as flattering too. They are crafted from partly recycled cotton to up its eco credentials.

VIEW NOW – Wool blend blazer | £135 | Arket

VIEW NOW -Barrel leg jeans | £59 | Arket