What are ‘Covid toes’ and how are they affecting kids?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Among the more obscure symptoms of long Covid has been ‘Covid toes’, where people have reported bizarre changes in the colour of their toes after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

For many living in cold countries around the world, it’s not a too dissimilar experience to chilblains – where toes and feet get too cold – but soon after the pandemic started, people from warmer countries were going to their doctor with the odd condition.

It puzzled medical experts and dermatologists for months as more than any other age group, children seemed to have fallen victim to Covid toes even though their symptoms of coronavirus had been significantly less severe than the adults around them.

Scientists and medical experts are learning more about Covid-19 every day, with the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and the vaccine by Oxford University now in full swing. But Covid toes are one of the many skin conditions associated with Covid-19 to come out since March last year, and some are a little confused about where the bizarre side effect comes from.

So what are Covid toes and what effect are they having on children around the world?

What are Covid toes?

‘Covid toes’ is the name given to the condition developed by those who have had coronavirus, where their toes are red and discoloured, sore and itchy, often with no other symptoms that would suggest they’d been unwell with Covid-19. It looks very similar to chilblains, which occurs when toes and feet get too cold.

‘The swelling and discolouration can begin on one or several toes or fingers,’ Dr Amy Paller, FAAD and Chair of Dermatology at Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, says. ‘At first, you might see a bright red colour that gradually turns to purple. COVID toes can also begin with a purplish colour.’

‘Along with the swelling and discolouration, COVID toes can also cause blisters, itch, or pain. Some people develop painful raised bumps or areas of rough skin. Others may see a small amount of pus under their skin.’

Although the condition’s direct link to Covid-19 isn’t yet totally confirmed, findings from a study from Spain published in the British Journal of Dermatology give the best evidence that the two are related. The researchers looked at children with the condition by taking a small sample from the toes to look at under a special microscope, capable of seeing the virus. They discovered tiny coronavirus particles within the blood vessels of the children’s feel, confirming their findings later with a separate test.

From this, the researchers concluded that although the appearance of the condition was very similar to standard chilblains, the presence of the coronavirus particles in the feet and toes supports the link clearly and the damage caused by the virus in this area could be responsible for the redness and soreness in the toes.

As of January 2021, Covid toes is not listed as an official symptom of Covid-19 in children as it tends to be an after-effect of the virus rather than an active symptom of the live virus.

What to do if your child gets Covid toes

While it’s an effect of Covid-19 that has been seen in adults, children seem to be bearing the brunt of the condition.

GP and medical advisor for Doctor 4 U, Dr Daniel Cichi says about Covid toes, “They’re not usually serious and they can go away on their own but it seems that these lesions are being seen more and more in patients who have COVID-19, particularly children and teenagers. These can look unpleasant and may alarm some people, but fortunately, it seems that most cases of COVID-19 with this particular symptom are experiencing a mild form of the virus and these lesions are a sign of a normal healthy immune reaction to the virus.”

Rashes and skin discolouration is a frequent side effect of many other infections, particularly ones that are viral respiratory infections.

‘Rashes are often caused by skin irritation, such as an allergic reaction or a sting, or a virus like chicken pox or measles.’ NHS advice says, ‘It’s very common for babies and children to develop rashes and they are usually harmless and nothing to worry about, clearing up on their own in just a few days.’

The only case where you need to worry about the rash is if it’s is reddish-brown and spotty, starting from behind the ears and then spreading to the head, neck, legs and rest of the body as this could be a sign of measles. It’s also important to immediately seek medical help if the child has a pale, blotchy skin rash or a rash of purple or red spots that doesn’t fade when you roll a glass over it as this is a sign of meningitis. Most other skin rashes aren’t a sign of anything severe and fade in a matter of days.

Dr Amy Paller, who is also a board-certified paediatric dermatologist, says that they tend to last only for about 10 to 14 days in most cases but according to some reports, they can last for months.

How do you treat Covid toes?

The general advice for treating Covid toes is to reduce the pain or itching from the condition as it will go away on its own in time.

“With the evidence available, Covid toes are not a particularly worrying sign alone and may resolve by themselves, or with mild steroid cream to reduce the inflammation.” Dr Ravina Bhanot, who has been working on Covid-19 wards in hospitals throughout the pandemic, says.

“If symptoms are worsening, consult with a dermatologist. In addition, a child with respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath should have a thorough examination. “

Naturally, Dr Chichi adds, “There will be ongoing research into this and you shouldn’t assume you have the virus if you have these lesions on your toes, but at the same time, you shouldn’t go to hospitals or GP surgeries in case you do have COVID-19 and could possibly spread it to other people.

“Instead, you can try to treat the lesions at home and take a Covid test. You can take paracetamol or ibuprofen to ease any pain or swelling, avoid being in cold temperatures and keep warm but don’t put your feet and toes in direct heat and try not to scratch the area.

Video of the Week

“Avoid doing anything that can affect the blood circulation in your fingers and toes such as smoking. Contact your GP if the lesions do not clear on their own, you have a high temperature, or there is pus coming from the lesions, or if you have diabetes as foot problems can become serious if you are diabetic.”

Much like the other symptoms of coronavirus, we haven’t had enough data for long enough to truly understand the causes and longevity of the condition so if you’re unsure, it’s always best to consult your GP.