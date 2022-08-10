When is the next full moon? Introducing August’s Sturgeon Moon, its spiritual meaning and how it will affect you

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The next full Moon is upon us with the August Sturgeon Moon marking the final Supermoon of 2022 - after four in a row.

Following July's Buck Moon and May's retrograde, August's Sturgeon Moon is one of 12 lunar phases throughout the year and marks Aquarius in full Moon, following Leo season 2022 (opens in new tab). Celebrity Psychic and Astrologer Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab) explains: "The Sturgeon Moon promises to be yet another bright and bold Supermoon. The time of the Moon in Aquarius is a time for reflection on justice - are we really doing all that we can do, to help those less fortunate?"

Supermoons are categorised when the Moon is at 360,000km or less away from Earth in its orbital path. They appear around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full Moon, or 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than a micromoon. This effect is amplified further when the Moon is still low on the horizon, thanks to the Moon illusion. You can find further details of the final 2022 Supermoon - plus what affect it'll have on you and your star sign.

When is the next full moon?

The next full Moon, the August Sturgeon Moon, rises at 8.55pm in the UK on Thursday 11 August 2022, peaking at 2.36 GMT the following morning. According to Science Focus, this specific moment has a name, syzygy, and it's the name given to a configuration that occurs for just a moment, when the Moon is directly between the Sun and the Earth, in a straight line.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman tells Goodto: "On Thursday, August 11th 2022, the August full Moon will rise over us. It will peak after midnight in the UK, so the official full Moon date is the 12th. This full Moon is nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, and should be fairly easy to spot, as it will be bright and bold."

A post shared by witchdownunder (@witchdownunderofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

She adds: "August plays host to both the sun sign of Leo, until the 22nd or the 23rd, and then the sign of Virgo thereafter. Interestingly, it is the fourth Supermoon in a row, following July's Buck moon, June's Strawberry moon, and May's Flower Moon. The Sturgeon Moon is also the final Supermoon of 2022."

What is the Sturgeon Moon?

The full Moon in August is called the Sturgeon Moon because of the abundance of the giant sturgeon found in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain in North America during this part of summer.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: "The name Sturgeon Moon takes its name from native American tribes, who found it easier to notice and catch the sturgeon, America's largest freshwater fish, during the full moon in August.

"In the past few years there's been a trend of calling the full Moons by their native American names, but it is simply the August full moon."

The Sturgeon Moon is also known by many other names. Inbaal explains: "Other names for the August full Moon are linked with the time of year, such as Corn Moon, Grain Moon, as this is the time to start the harvest, and even the Full Red Moon, as the late August heat can tinge the atmosphere reddish in some parts of the world."

It's unclear exactly when the Sturgeon Moon began, but it occurs annually and over time, different cultures have given different names to full Moons across the lunar calendar.

In Old English, the Sturgeon Moon was sometimes known as the Barley Moon or Fruit Moon, while the Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest traditionally called this time of the season the Mountain Shadows Moon. The Assiniboine people named this period Black Cherries Moon, referring to when chokecherries become ripe.

And in China, August’s full Moon marks the start of the Hungry Ghost Festival, a traditional festival where ancestors are honoured, and ghosts appeased.

Sturgeon Moon: Spiritual meaning

The spiritual meaning of the Sturgeon Moon is the claiming of a more fruitful life and focusing on gratitude, according to trusted-astrology.com. More intentions, like perseverance, are also part of the Sturgeon Moon's spiritual meaning.

August’s full Moon reminds us that there are plenty of fish in the sea, and that we don’t need to conform to other people’s ideals or stay in situations that no longer align with who we are or who we want to become.

A post shared by T H E C R Y S T A L B A R ☾© (@the_crystal_bar) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "The Sturgeon symbolises resilience. The enormous fish can live to over 100 years old and can grow to over a ton in weight. They have existed for many millions of years.

"They show us that as long as we keep existing, we keep growing. The message of the Sturgeon Moon is to carry on. Even when life is disappointing, and we get up in the morning and make some progress, we are still winning."

Aquarius in full Moon - August 2022

The August Sturgeon Moon marks Aquarius in full Moon. And astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains how Aquarius in full Moon is a time for manifestation and self-growth.

She says: "Aquarius is a sign that is typically involved in charity efforts. Humanitarian, individualistic and intellectual, Aquarius seeks to help others, and their great strength comes with not caring what others think, and being always committed to doing the right thing.

"The full Moon in Aquarius is a time to manifest equality and a personal space to grow. Walk away from people or situations that require you to be someone you are not."

She adds: "It's a great time for manifesting your own personal rule maker and rule breaker, light a candle and meditate on what freedom means to you, and ask the universe for the courage to stand up for what's right."

So what can Aquariuses expect this month? Inbaal says: "Your natural Aquarian tendency is to just move forward, non stop, help whoever needs it, raise awareness where it can make a difference, and not take any time to take care of yourself. The full Moon in your sign reminds you that your own space deserves to be honoured too.

"The full Moon is in your sign only once a year, and this year it brings blessings of space and freedom - the right song will come on at the perfect moment and plans will be cancelled by others, allowing you some me-time."

What does the full moon mean for other zodiac signs?

Aries

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman reveals that this month is all about kindness for you. She says: "You're always on the go, Aries, and so you sometimes miss the opportunity to look around you and check if someone is in distress or if someone is reaching out. Use this Aquarius full Moon to connect with your own kindness, and ask yourself 'what can I do?'.

"Your ruling planet Mars is in home loving Taurus during this full Moon, so have a quiet weekend at home, cook something hearty and give yourself the space to think."

Taurus

Inbaal says to expect emotional strength this month. "Making others feel comfortable and safe is something you personally enjoy, Taurus, so let the energies of this intellectual full moon prompt you to separate your charitable causes, keep those who really need your help and set free those who are just hitching a ride on your kindness.

"During this full Moon, fiery planet Mars is in your sign, so you can fully expect to have the emotional strength to move forward from people and situations."

Gemini

Inbaal says: "Personal freedom is a bit of a passion of yours, Gemini. You appreciate life choices which allow you to be yourself and don't require you to submit to anyone else's will. The Aquarius full Moon aligns with your personal beliefs that every person should be allowed to live their truth.

"Your ruling planet, chatty Mercury happens to be in sensible Virgo over the full Moon period, which means your words will be measured and logical, so schedule meetings and interviews, knowing you're going to be saying all the right words to the person in front of you."

Cancer

For Cancerians, this full Moon is all about taking time for yourself. Inbaal explains: "The Aquarius full Moon message of doing the right thing is particularly close to your heart, Cancer. You're a born people-pleaser and want to see only happy faces around your kitchen. Use the ebb and flow of this Aquarius full Moon to help you intellectualise situations. Don't take things to heart quite so much, use your thoughts and not your emotions to help move you forward.

"Since your planetary ruler is actually the Moon, you feel each and every full Moon strongly, and it can be energising or exhausting. This Aquarius full Moon will see you needing alone time, to reflect and plan ahead."

Leo

Inbaal says: "It is Leo season now, and you've been feeling a bit like all eyes are on you. The full Moon in your season is always the Aquarius full moon, and with its message of embracing your true self, you are filled with the strength to celebrate your uniqueness instead of conforming to convention.

"Your ruler is the Sun, and it is in your sign all season long, so you've been able to succeed and achieve on all fronts - personal, financial and social. The full Moon is a little space just for you. Do something which feels nice but doesn't necessarily benefit you on any level. Meet up with a friend for some lemonade and a chat, or stroll by the ocean thinking idle thoughts. Let yourself just be, instead of do."

Virgo

It seems this full Moon is well suited to Virgos. Inbaal explains: "Wise and sensible, your natural tendency is always to do the right thing anyway, Virgo, which is very much the energy of this Aquarius full Moon, so you won't feel a stranger to the energies of this Supermoon. Use the time to put a boundary around you, so you can spend some me-time uninterrupted. Switch off all your devices and drive away to an area where nobody knows you, to minimise interruption.

"During the period of this full Moon, your ruling planet, communicative Mercury is in your own sign, Virgo, which means plans made today will be carried out easily. Spend some time creating a blueprint of your year ahead in your mind."

Libra

Inbaal reveals: "You're an air sign and Aquarius is an air sign, so you feel quite comfortable during this full Moon. The Air elements are passionate about justice and equality. You'll notice that during this full Moon, other people who normally don't take an interest in creating a just society, are suddenly doing their bit.

"Your own planet, elegant Venus, is moving during this full Moon period. Transitioning from domestic and family minded Cancer into centre-stage Leo, so you'll find all eyes are on you. Embrace all the attention, you can use it as a force for good, draw attention to your favourite charity."

Scorpio

This full Moon is a tough one for Scorpios. Inbaal explains: "The energy of the Aquarius full Moon is bringing matters to the surface, exposing injustice and discussing things in the open. This doesn't sit right with you, as you prefer to do your growth in the shadows, and dislike drawing attention to yourself. Learn from this Aquarius full Moon, that sometimes raising awareness is important, and can bring a positive outcome much faster than giving in secret.

"Your traditional ruling planet, passionate Mars is in stable Taurus, so the during the period of the full moon you will experience success in fighting - and winning! Domestic disagreements will be resolved amicably."

Sagittarius

Inbaal explains: "You're one of the most free-spirited of the Zodiac, and so the Aquarius full Moon message of personal freedom is right up your street, Sagittarius. Your energies will align quite well with the full Moon time, even though you're quite open and bold, and Aquarian energies are quite subtle and neutral.

"Your ruling planet, generous Jupiter, is retrograde in fast-acting Aries during this time, so you'll find that rushing things doesn't work. Give yourself a little break and book a weekend of fun in the open air."

Capricorn

Inbaal says: "You're a hardworking sign by nature, always going at maximum miles per hour and not letting yourself have a break or a day off. You have things to do and goals to achieve. The Aquarius full Moon reminds you of your value to others, and how you can make a difference to people's lives when you shift your priorities.

"Your ruling planet Saturn is actually retrograde in Aquarius all month, so you will feel aligned with the Aquarius full moon message. You'll find that past plans for personal freedom become real in the present, your passive income stream is finally starting to materialise."

Pisces

Inbaal explains how the Aquarius full Moon will help Pisces signs this season. She says: "Taking care of others is second nature to you, but you have an anxious disposition which stops you from committing fully at times - let the Aquarius full Moon sort that one out. The highly intellectual aspect of Aquarius lets you reason with yourself and step completely into your just causes, no embarrassment or discomfort.

"Your ruling planet, Neptune, is retrograde in your sign during the Aquarius full Moon, putting your own desires on the back burner. You'll be there and present for others instead. Giving car rides, lending your possessions and letting someone stay at your place, is what the full Moon in Aquarius will create in your life."

Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Celebrity Psychic and Astrologer Israeli-born Pisces Inbaal Honigman has been a leading voice in the spiritual community since the year 2000, when she was the youngest contestant on psychic game show 'Mystic Challenge' on UK Living TV. Since then she's written for scores of publications internationally and has spoken on a myriad of topics from Tarot to witchcraft and beyond. Her full time job is reading and teaching Tarot to great acclaim. She lives in the West Yorkshire hills with her Pisces husband and four small kids, three of whom are Pisces.

Video of the Week