Hay fever when pregnant: Is it safe to take hay fever medication during pregnancy?

We asked the experts for best practice on dealing with hay fever when pregnant – from tablets to nose sprays and decongestants.

For many of us, battling hay fever symptoms in the summer months is no new feat, with Allergy UK reporting 18 million hay fever sufferers in the UK alone. Whilst many natural hay fever remedies come with the best of intentions, medication is sometimes needed for treatment. And unfortunately, during pregnancy there are certain medications that women have to avoid to prioritise the health of their baby.

As Pharmacist Hussain Abdeh at Medicine Direct explains: “It is recommended to visit a doctor or pharmacist before taking any medicine whilst pregnant. The reason for this is that some hay fever tablets may be better suited to treat hay fever in pregnant women than others.”

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Typical symptoms of hay fever include sneezing and coughing, a runny or blocked nose and itchy or watery eyes.

However, you may also suffer with an itchy throat, mouth, nose or ears. Some people may also experience loss of smell, pain around your temples and forehead, and even a headache or earache.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, which is a fine powder released from plants. ‘Hay fever season’ as it’s known, usually lasts between late March and September. This is when it’s warm, humid and windy, and pollen count is at its highest.

According to a report by the World Allergy Organization, 400 million people across the globe suffer from allergic rhinitis (aka hay fever). That’s the equivalent of 10 to 30% of all adults and 40% of children worldwide.

Can you take hayfever tablets when pregnant?

Yes you can take hay fever tablets when pregnant as long as you have consulted with your doctor before and they are happy with the medication.

Midwife Marley Hall tells us that some hay fever tablets “are generally safe for use in pregnancy” but that mums-to-be should “always check with their doctor first”.

“Loratadine and Cetirizine are commonly prescribed during pregnancy,” she says. These are most commonly known as the antihistamine brands Claritin and Zirtek.

According to the NHS website, loratadine and cetirizine are often prescribed by medical professionals during pregnancy because they don’t cause drowsiness.

“A non-drowsy antihistamine called loratadine is normally used first because there’s more information to say that it’s safe,” the NHS states. “Chlorphenamine isn’t normally recommended in pregnancy. There’s no firm evidence that it’s harmful to an unborn baby, but there isn’t enough information to be sure it’s safe.”

Piriton and Pollenase are two such branded chlorphenamine antihistamines. So it’s important to seek medical advice on taking these even if they’re the tablets you took before pregnancy.

“It’s really important that you chat through your options with a doctor or pharmacist before taking any, even if you already have some in the cupboard at home,” stresses Dr Sharryn Gardner, a Paediatrician and clinical adviser for child health app Juno.

Can I use nasal sprays while pregnant?

Steroid nasal sprays can be used during pregnancy, but Dr David Lloyd, a retired GP formerly of Ridgeway Surgery suggests they should only be used during the second and third trimester.

He advises: “I would prescribe either Beconase nasal spray or Opticrom eye drops, depending on the individual’s symptoms. This is because the medicines in eye drops and nasal sprays enter the blood stream in very small amounts. And therefore the dose of medicine that reaches the baby in the womb is very small.”

Pharmacist Hussain Abdeh agrees: “Nasal sprays such as Beconase are usually the first line treatment for hay fever in pregnant women as it has relatively few side effects and also enters the bloodstream in very small quantities, making it a safer option to use during pregnancy.”

You can also use saline nasal sprays, such as Sterimar, to wash out the pollen. Or drug-free, non-drowsy allergen barrier balm HayMax which helps keep pollen away from the nose. Both can be bought over the counter and will not harm your baby.

Is it safe to use decongestants during pregnancy?

No it is not safe to use decongestants during pregnancy.

“Decongestant medications are not recommended for use during pregnancy as they may lower the blood supply reaching both the baby and the placenta,” says Dr Sharryn Gardner:

The reason for this is that decongestant medicines often contain pseudoephedrine. This helps to relieve a blocked nose by causing the blood vessels to narrow and reduce swelling. However, as Dr Sharryn explains this in turn reduces the blood flow in the placenta and to your baby.

Decongestants are also not deemed safe to take post-pregnancy if you are breastfeeding.

“It is also worth noting that Decongestants that come in the form of tablets, liquids or any other forms that require it to be swallowed are not recommended during breastfeeding,” adds pharmacist Hussain Abdeh.

All experts agree that expectant mothers should talk to their doctor before looking to take hay fever medication when pregnant.

Does hay fever get worse during pregnancy?

Hay fever symptoms, like a runny nose, can feel worse in pregnancy due to the body changes that occur.

“Some women may find that their hay fever gets worse during pregnancy,” says Hussain. “This is due to the hormonal changes that occur in the body during pregnancy; these changes can exacerbate the symptoms of nasal congestion, which can make your hay fever symptoms feel more severe.”

Dr Sharryn explains that this is often a separate condition called “rhinitis of pregnancy” which can be confused for hay fever.

“It is due to hormones rather than allergens,” she tells us. “It basically means getting a runny nose, which can appear similar to hay fever symptoms.”

Midwife Marley Hall says that hay fever and it’s severity during pregnancy is very much based on individual experience.

“It really varies from person to person,” she notes. “Some women report hayfever and other allergies improving during pregnancy and others report it worsening. There have also been some cases of hayfever starting during pregnancy in someone who never suffered from it before.”

How can I reduce my hay fever symptoms?

There are a number of precautions you can take to try to reduce hay fever symptoms when pregnant. These preventative measures should be the first port of call before considering hay fever medication.

“Unless you are experiencing severe hay fever symptoms, it may be best to avoid taking any medication,” says Dr Sharryn. “Instead, you can try other strategies to reduce symptoms. These include avoiding being outdoors at certain times of the day, regularly washing hair and clothes to avoid trapping pollen on you, or placing a dab of vaseline under your nose to trap pollen before you breathe it in.”

NHS advice on hay fever also encourages vaseline or petroleum jelly use on nostrils to prevent pollen from sticking to the lining of your nose. This is also a great way to prevent hay fever in babies, who are also susceptible to the allergy.

The Natinal Childbirth Trust (NCT) also recommends keeping windows shut on hot, sunny days. Pollen is highest in the air during the middle of the day, so it’s best to keep doors and windows shut during this time to stop the nasty stuff from getting inside.

If you do venture out when the pollen count is high, then change your clothes once you get home. Pollen sticks to everything, including clothing. So put a fresh outfit on to avoid bringing it indoors with you.

Midwife Marley Hall also advises against “hanging your clothes outside to dry as pollen clings” and particles can get attached to fabric in the wind.

Showering in the evening is also key for avoiding hay fever. Washing your hair will get rid of any hidden pollen and will stop the allergens getting into your bed sheets.

Hay fever symptoms can also be alleviated by wearing sunglasses outdoors. This will prevent pollen from getting in your eyes and avoids the itchiness that comes with it. Make wraparound sunglasses your go-to summer style if you can.

“I also advise anyone that struggles with hay fever to know their triggers,” pharmacist Hussain tells us. “Try to identify what makes your hay fever worse, whether that is certain areas (particularly grassy or greener areas) or certain times of the day where your symptoms feel worse.”