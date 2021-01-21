Healthy snacks: Healthy snack ideas that will keep you full

When the 3pm craving hits, most of us reach for the biscuit jar but healthy snacks like nuts and homemade flapjacks can work even better to kill our hankering for the sweet stuff.

Healthy snacks also tend to stop us feeling hungry and help keep us energised in between meals. They release energy slowly to help keep blood sugar levels balanced too, so they’ll be no sugar crash an hour later.

While some people decide to start snacking smarter because they want to start eating a little more healthily or stick to a diet plan, switching up your snacks is easier said than done. Simply deciding to be healthy is one thing (and who hasn’t been there before?) but sticking to it, every single day while others are diving towards the chocolate, is another thing entirely.

Luckily, healthy snacks don’t just mean fruit and vegetables. They’re not just wafer-thins that don’t even touch the sides and they don’t always have to be the snacks with the lowest calories. When you’re feeling snackish and potentially lunch didn’t quite hit the spot, you want something that’s going to fill the gap as well as go well with a cuppa or an afternoon coffee.

That’s why we’ve been hunting high and low to find a whole host of healthy snack ideas that are not only low in fat (and calories in some cases), but have other amazing benefits for your health and wellbeing. They’re tasty too, (think healthy flapjacks and banana bread for starters), so you’ll forget all about the shop-bought biscuits in no time at all.

These healthy snack ideas are just the thing to get you back to feeling your best. Our favourite part? Once you’ve familiarised yourself with the healthy snack options, you’ll always know what to reach for next time you’re feeling peckish. Finding healthy snacks that are good for you just got easy!