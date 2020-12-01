Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is engaged to partner Jaymes Vaughan

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations to Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan, who announced their engagement on social media this week with some adorable photos.

Jonathan Bennett took to Instagram to share the exciting news of the couple’s engagement, where he uploaded a series of adorable photos where they posed with their new rings.

The engagement took place in Palm Springs, California, and the pair had custom rings made in honour of their special news. Jaymes even wrote a song for the engagement – how sweet!

Jonathan’s caption read, ‘I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person. So excited to to share this moment, from the custom rings he had made for us with @kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. Can’t wait to show you the video this week. But for right now just this moment of joy. #engaged #sponsored’

Speaking to People about the song, Jaymes said, “Every single part of the song was personal to Jonathan. Every lyric, even the structure of the melody was designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me. He has this really cute way of singing things back to me. I just wanted him to feel like the most special person in those three minutes of first hearing the song.”

Jonathan added, “I can say between the song and the ring it’s very reassuring because there’s no doubt what my future is going to be. When I look down at the ring, the words of the song become reality.”

Video of the Week

The couple have received an outpouring of love from friends and fans all over the world, with many of them taking to Instagram to wish them well.

RuPaul judge Michelle Visage wrote, ‘AHHHHHHH! CONGRATS HONEY!’

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk added, ‘💖💖 Congratulations!!!’

TV host Emile Ennis Jr said, ‘Congratulations to both of you!!! Wish you many years of happiness & love.❤️’