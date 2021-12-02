Are Christmas parties cancelled? What officials and experts have said about festivities this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Are Christmas parties cancelled? It’s the question everyone is asking as another Covid-19 variant has just arrived on the scene.

Last year, Christmas was effectively cancelled just days before celebrations were set to begin and we were going back into lockdown in time for the new year. So, it’s fair that we’d be looking to make up for lost time in 2021. However, along with early excitement, there have been concerns that the new variant – named Omicron – could scupper plans before they’ve even begun.

So will you be able to celebrate with friends, family and even get to have an office party this year? Here’s what government and health officials have said about the upcoming festive season.

Are Christmas parties cancelled?

No, Christmas parties can still go ahead for 2021.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that there are no plans to prevent Christmas gatherings this year.

Speaking to Sky News earlier this week, he said, “I think people should continue to behave in the way they were planning to behave over Christmas.

“I don’t think there is any need to change those plans.”

But he has urged people to remain vigilant and take “sensible precautions” against spreading the virus to others, especially in light of the new variant.

“I think that we can go ahead with whatever we planned for Christmas, I think that’s absolutely fine,” the health secretary said. “But what I will add to that is that we have always said even before this variant came along, that as we get into the colder, darker days of winter, Covid likes that and that flu viruses like that.”

“So…it’s just a sensible time for everyone just to remember that and take whatever cautious measures that they can.”

While an official at the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that early indications suggest that cases of Omicron are “mild” and there currently isn’t any evidence to suggest that the efficacy of the vaccines has been reduced, the chance of transmission may still be higher. It may also take several weeks before scientists really know the true impact of the new variant.

Before heading out to a Christmas party, Mr Javid said that he would advise taking a Covid-19 test. Lateral flow testing kits, for example, are still available for free from the government’s website. This, along with sticking to the host of measures recently introduced by the government, should help to combat the spread of the virus.

The new measures Covid-19 measures introduced on November 30 2021 are:

Compulsory face masks on all forms of public transport, including taxis, and in shops.

Recent contacts of those infected with the Omicron variant have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if vaccinated.

All arrivals into the UK must take a PCR test within two days and isolate until they receive the result.

As well as this, the government has announced a huge extension of the Covid booster jab roll-out and are now encouraging everyone over the age of 18 to get the vaccination.

Following the emergence of the new variant, there were even concerns that schools would be closing again due to Covid. However, it doesn’t look like there are currently any new restrictions coming into place soon.

Are you more likely to get Covid-19 at a party?

Unfortunately, you are more likely to get Covid-19 at a party than elsewhere in your daily life.

As government adverts on television suggest, people can easily spread Covid-19 indoors. Especially where there is little ventilation and everyone is in close proximity to each other.

Recent research from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London found that in badly ventilated spaces, Covid-19 spreads faster through talking than it does coughing. Working out to more than two metres in just seconds. This is because when we speak, we produce small droplets which spread very quickly around an enclosed room. They can then accumulate if there isn’t any way for the droplets to escape. While coughing does expel droplets too, these are likely to be much larger. They also settle on surfaces rather than travel through air.

The results of the study were reported in Proceedings of the Royal Society A. They show that social distancing measures alone over Christmas won’t be enough protection against the virus.

As well as utilising face masks and the improved protection of Covid-19 vaccinations, the research has highlighted the need for thorough ventilation – even if it’s a bit nippy outside.

If you want to see how fast Covid-19 can travel, you can use the same tool in the study’s research. Airborne.cam allows you to input the environment, including whether anyone is wearing a face mask, and it will give you a percentage of how likely infection is.

Should you still go to the office Christmas party?

If you’re worrying about going to a Christmas party this year, here are some things to consider:

Does the space have good ventilation with open doors, windows and outside space?

How many people will there be at the party? And is there the requirement to proof a negative Covid test before entry?

What date is the party? I.e. if you tested positive following the event, do you have 10 days to isolate before Christmas?

Are you (or someone you’re seeing within days of the party) clinically vulnerable?

Government officials – including Boris Johnson – have urged people not to change their plans ahead of the festive season. But some health officials have warned otherwise.

Dr Jenny Harries is the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency and head of NHS Test and Trace. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that people could prevent the spread of the virus over the Christmas period by reducing their social contacts.

She said that the “vaccines appear to be effective” against the new variant but if “we find that the variant is more highly transmissible, [it] could still be a significant impact on our hospitals.”