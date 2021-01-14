We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Boots and pharmacies across the UK will listen out for a codeword that offers a lifeline to domestic abuse victims.

Staff at chemists will be trained to listen out for a codeword that will enable domestic violence or domestic abuse victims to secretly tell them they’re in danger.

The government has teamed up with Boots and other nationwide pharmacy brands to help tackle the growing number of people suffering from domestic abuse in lockdown.