TikTok leg shaving hack proves we’ve been doing it wrong this whole time

This viral TikTok leg shaving hack has got us thinking we've been shaving our legs wrong all this time.

Shaving can be a hassle, and anyone who has shaved in a hurry knows that the tedious task can be uncomfortable at times, often leaving you with nips and cuts. And is there anything more irritating than realising you’ve missed a patch?

If you’ve tried and failed with other beauty treatments like waxing or laser hair removal, why not give shaving another shot?

It turns out you might’ve been shaving your legs the wrong way all along and a viral TikTok video has demonstrated a genius way of getting a smooth, speedy and cut-free shave in no time.

TikTok Lauren Henderson demonstrated the time-saving shaving method in a video that has gained thousands of likes since, saying that the hack has “forever changed” her.

It turns our simply keeping your razor against your skin and gliding it up and down your leg without lifting it off is key!

Lauren explained, “I literally just did this, this morning, so grab your razor!

“You know how we lather our legs up and we shave, and we shave, and we do all that, right? Wrong! So wrong! Try this instead: Shave, but don’t lift it.”

Lauren added, “It literally took me five seconds per leg to shave my legs this morning, that is the fastest it has ever taken me in my life.

“And you can go over your knees too, and it doesn’t cut you up!”

You also won’t need to keep taking the razor off your skin to rinse the freshly cut hairs away, as the down movement releases the loose stubble from the blades and leaves it at the top of your leg.

As always, make sure you’re using a clean, sharp razor and that you efficiently lather your legs with shaving cream, oil or conditioner – to avoid any catching or cuts!