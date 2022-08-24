What are my Sun and Moon signs? Meaning and how to calculate yours

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all know about star signs but did you know Sun and Moon signs can give you an important insight in what shapes yourself?

They're known as the 'Big 3' in Astrology - with your sun, moon and rising signs (opens in new tab) having an impact on your birth chart and subsequent sense of self and personality. "Sun and moon signs are popular because the information they provide resonates so deeply," Patsy Bennett (opens in new tab) tells us - a celebrity astrologer and psychic medium with over 25 years of experience. "Sun signs provide astrological insight into your core self, while moon signs reveal your emotional and intuitive make-up."

Following August's Sturgeon Moon (opens in new tab) and the arrival of Virgo season 2022 (opens in new tab) - there's never been a better time to calculate your Sun and Moon signs and learn what it means for you.

What is my Sun sign?

In astrology, your Sun sign denotes where the sun was located in the zodiac on the day you were born - and are also known as Star signs. Each Sun sign has both positive and negative connotations and reveals a lot about who we are as a person.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: "Our sun sign is where the sun was in the sky at the time that we were born. In astrology, the sun signifies the heart of who we are and our reason for living our lives. This is our external self, the collection of traits which people notice first about us."

She adds: "When we know our sun sign, it helps us understand why people respond to us in the way that they do. Our sun sign reveals our public persona, and underpins our relationship to the world and to those around us."

Just like the sun in our solar system, your Sun sign is also the epicentre of your astrological chart. It reflects your individuality, your values, your creative energy, and is the sign that captures the essence of your personality.

How to calculate your Sun sign

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You can find out your sun sign by seeing when your birthday falls within the set date periods. Astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "The sun sign is what we normally think of as the star sign, so most people have an understanding of what their sun sign is - the sign you look for when you're reading your horoscope.

"The astrological year starts around March 21st, the spring equinox, when the sun moves into Aries, the first sign of the zodiac. The sun stays in each sign for around 30 days."

Sun sign meaning: what it means for your sign

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: "Water sun signs are emotional and sympathetic.Cancer sun sign is devoted and family minded. They love being surrounded by their loved ones, and enjoy everything to do with food.

"Scorpio sun sign is focused and secretive. They're driven by desire, and always think outside the box. Pisces sun sign is gracious and romantic. They'll place others ahead of themselves, and can trust their intuition."

While astrologer Patsy Bennett adds: "Water signs are generally emotionally led."

Fire sign: Aries, Leo & Sagittarius

Inbaal Honigman says: "Fire sun signs are active and passionate. Aries sun sign is honest and fearless. They remain young at heart forever, and love to be on the move.

"Leo sun sign is determined and enthusiastic. They enjoy receiving praise, both for themselves, and for those they teach. Sagittarius sun sign is spontaneous and free-spirited. They love travel, and tend to laugh louder than anyone."

And Patsy Bennett adds: "Fire signs take action - sometimes without forethought."

Air signs: Gemini, Libra & Aquarius

Inbaal Honigman says: "Air sun signs are intellectual and unrestricted. Gemini sun sign is communicative and quick-thinking. They float from party to party, and are born entertainers.

"Libra sun sign is kind and elegant. They enjoy designing and refining their home, and are the peace-makers. Aquarius sun sign is sensitive and optimistic. They engage with humanitarian pursuits and strive to create a better world for all."

While Patsy Bennett adds: "Air signs generally prefer to think things through first."

Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn

Inbaal Honigman says: "Earth sun signs are steadfast and serious. Taurus sun sign is dependable and smart. They don't shy away from hard work, and enjoy learning.

"Virgo sun sign is tidy and organised. They love to make something out of nothing, and are thoughtful towards others. Capricorn sun sign is enterprising and ambitious. They enjoy earning well, and love the finer things in life."

And Patsy Bennett adds: "Earth signs prefer to be grounded and practical."

What is my Moon sign?

In astrology, your Moon sign holds the key to understanding your emotions and deeper nature and is considered the second most important influence in your horoscope chart, after the sun.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "Our Moon sign is where the moon was in the sky at the moment of our birth. In astrology, the moon indicates our balance of emotions and how we prioritise our feelings. This is our internal self, the way we respond to people and situations, and our everyday mindset.

"When we know our moon sign, it lets us figure out why we do the things we do, what our emotional triggers are, and what drives our relationship to our inner selves."

Essentially, your Moon Sign reflects your innermost thoughts and emotions.

How to calculate your Moon sign

Your Moon sign is a little more tricky to calculate. Your Moon sign is likely to differ from your sun sign. For example, you might be a Taurus Sun Sign, but your Moon sign might be Sagittarius.

The best way to calculate your Moon sign is to follow the steps below:

Find out the exact time you were born - the more precise, the more accurate your natal chart will be

Keep in mind your date and location of birth - to figure out where the moon was when you were born

Use a free astrology birth chart calculator to get your full chart.

Moon sign meaning: what it means for your sign

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio & Pisces

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman says: "Water moon signs are aware of their inner selves. Cancer moon sign is ruled by emotions. They are often worried for themselves and those around them, and are lost in quiet contemplation.

"Scorpio moon sign is mysterious and unusual. They have a haunting quality about them, and are great secret-keepers. Pisces moon sign is intuitive and empathetic. They're natural psychics, healers, psychologists or priests."

While fellow astrologer Patsy Bennett adds: "If your Moon is in a water sign, you’re intuitive and still waters run deep."

Fire sign: Aries, Leo & Sagittarius

Inbaal Honigman says: "Fire moon signs are impulsive and dramatic. Aries moon sign is bold and spontaneous. Led by desire, they move fast and prioritise actions over thoughts.

"Leo moon sign is Brave and generous. They enjoy mentoring others, believing there's enough room for everyone at the top. Sagittarius moon sign is positive and outdoorsy. They don't think twice about moving abroad, and their optimism is infectious."

And Patsy Bennett adds: "If your moon is in a fire sign, you’re likely to be impulsive emotionally and quick to take action (or to anger, especially when young)."

Air signs: Gemini, Libra & Aquarius

Inbaal Honigman explains: "Air moon signs are committed to charitable causes. Gemini moon sign is optimistic yet indecisive. They struggle to express emotions, and prefer to party instead.

"Libra moon sign is happiest in a relationship. They are peacekeepers and enjoy being involved in other people's relationships as marriage counsellors, mediators and wedding planners. Aquarius moon sign is open minded and tolerant. They're accepting of the quirks of others, and are drawn to unique personalities."

And Patsy Bennett adds: "If your moon is in an air sign, you’re likely to let your head rule your heart on occasion."

Earth signs: Taurus, Virgo & Capricorn

Inbaal Honigman says: "Earth moon signs are stable and in control of their emotions. Taurus moon sign is methodical and persistent, with a quiet determination under the surface.

Virgo moon sign is useful to have around. They quietly help put together people and situations. Capricorn moon sign is principled and responsible. They prioritise their goals and are always quietly at work."

While Patsy Bennett adds: "If your moon is in an earth sign, you’re likely to be sensual and enjoy the luxuries in life."

Sun and Moon signs: An Astrologer’s verdict

Astrologer Inbaal Hongiman explains why knowing our Sun and Moon signs are so important. "When pressed for time and low on astrological information, unable to craft an entire star chart, the Sun and the Moon give us a good enough picture of a person's character and inner workings," she says.

"Between the Sun and the Moon, we can learn a lot about our personal conduct and the way we live our lives. By utilising the information from our Sun and Moon signs, we can understand how to best address situations and emotions to make the most out of life."

And astrologer Patsy Bennett adds: "The Sun and Moon are known as luminaries, the brightest and perhaps most important celestial bodies in astrology. It is important to know your Sun and Moon signs as these provide in-depth insight into your potential and strengths but also point out possible pitfalls.

"The adage: ‘Know thyself’ points to the importance of self-knowledge and ultimately how to live to your fullest potential, which leads to fulfilment and happiness."

Inbaal Honigman (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Celebrity Psychic and Astrologer Israeli-born Pisces Inbaal Honigman has been a leading voice in the spiritual community since the year 2000, when she was the youngest contestant on psychic game show 'Mystic Challenge' on UK Living TV. Since then she's written for scores of publications internationally and has spoken on a myriad of topics from Tarot to witchcraft and beyond. Her full time job is reading and teaching Tarot to great acclaim. She lives in the West Yorkshire hills with her Pisces husband and four small kids, three of whom are Pisces.

