Virgo season 2022: When does it start, end and what it means for your sign

Virgo season 2022 is underway and here's exactly what it means for those with the Earth sign plus fellow affected signs...

Following Leo season 2022 (opens in new tab) and August's Sturgeon Moon (opens in new tab), Virgo season 2022 is finally upon us - and it's all about getting things in order. "Virgo season is a chance for those born under the sign of the Virgin to take a good look at their lives and reassess," celebrity psychic and astrologer, Inbaal Honigman tells us. "It's a sign that is orderly and organised all year round, so Virgo season is a chance to share this methodical approach with the rest of humanity."

Whilst Virgos are at the centre this season, there are additional signs that are set to influenced by the period. Which is why we've broken down what Virgo season means for your star sign (opens in new tab) too.

Virgo season 2022 starts on Tuesday 23 August. Virgo season is one of the 12 astrological seasons that occur annually, with each sign bringing different meanings and energies.

For Virgo season, it's back to school vibes, bringing the energy for fresh starts getting things in order and into a routine. Virgo is the Latin word for virgin and is the zodiacal archetype for purity and perfection. A mutable sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo holds the energy of clear communication and detailed oriented common sense.

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "On August 23, 2022, the sun moves from powerful, extroverted Leo, to organised, meticulous, fiery Virgo. This marks the start of Virgo season, a time of planning and tidying."

Virgo season takes place at the same time every year. And according to horoscope.com, Virgos are "Smart, sophisticated, kind, practical and get the job done without complaining. Adept at big picture thinking and planning out their life, their vacations, and what they're going to do today isn't a drag - it makes them feel in control and secure."

So get your fresh notebooks and pens out, it's time to start planning and organising!

What can Virgos expect from Virgo Season 2022?

Virgos can expect to feel a sense of purpose this season thanks to their organised nature, which other signs will begin to feel this Virgo season. Astrologer Inbaal Honigman tells Goodto: "Virgos are usually on top of things in their lives.

"Nothing catches them unawares because they take stock constantly and are consistent with their efforts regarding work, family and their fitness. During Virgo season, everyone else wants to be neat and tidy too, so Virgos feel like thought leaders, not like meticulous perfectionists."

She adds: "It is your season. Mercury, your ruling planet, is in your sign all season long, but its retrograde for the first three weeks of it.

"So with its blessings of favourable contracts and good news, it also brings communication failures like phones vanishing down the side of the sofa, and social media failing to update in time."

Is 2022 a good year for Virgos?

It appears that 2022 is a very good year for Virgos. According to astrotalk.com, "the year 2022 will bring an abundance of opportunities, which one can use to make progress in life. This year will be more special in terms of career, finance and love.

"Virgo yearly horoscope 2022 foretells that fortune will be by your side all year long. The predictions strongly suggest you be careful in all matters, especially in the initial months of the year.

"Also, look at your actions while you go for any decisions in your life during this year. However, the year ending will be bright and comforting for Virgo men and women."

So it seems that 2022 is all about opportunities and all-round happiness for Virgos, making it a great year for the star sign."

What other signs will be affected by Virgo Season 2022?

While Virgo is an Earth sign, it seems air sign Libra and fire sign Leo are the other star signs most affected by Virgo season 2022.

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "Fiery planet Mars is in the sign of Libra for nearly all of Virgo season this year, which means Libras will find themselves in a new fitness regime, with a friend asking them to join in the action.

"The planet of love, Venus, is in Leo for all of Virgo season, which means Leos will put their personal lives at the centre of their agenda. At times, Venus is retrograde, which means Love will be a bit up and down for Leos.

Meanwhile, For the other Earth signs, Taurus and Capricorn, this is your season. So embrace your carefree, playful side and go after your dreams and manifest whatever you desire.

Virgo Season 2022: What it means for your sign

Aries

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman says that self-love is the way to go this season. "Your ruling planet is fiery Mars," she explains. "And it spends the majority of Virgo season in calm and elegant Libra, which is a fabulous influence on you. Self care all the way, with a lot of forgiveness thrown in."

Taurus

Inbaal says" "With your ruling planet Venus, planet of love, in sunny Leo for all of Virgo season, you'll be perkier than your usual, introverted self. And you'll let yourself be more visible and extroverted than usual."

Gemini

Inbaal explains that it's a big month for Geminis: "Mercury, planet of communication is your ruling planet, which is why you're so chatty! For all of Virgo season, Mercury is in Virgo itself, which means your emails, presentations and personal conversations will be sensible and correct. but since Mercury is retrograde for a lot of these days, you may find yourself misunderstood regardless."

Cancer

Inbaal says: "The new moon in Virgo on September 15th makes you feel aligned and rejuvenated. You've been finding it hard to stay in your lane and focus on your journey, but the rebirth of the moon gives you hope. A specific email you've been waiting on appears, and you'll feel refreshed."

Leo

Inbaal says that love is the focus for Leos this season. "Venus, planet of love and the home, is in your own sign all season long, which means that love will take centre stage," she explains. "And you'll be prioritising your significant other. As Venus is retrograde until September 4th, your words will be taken out of context, but you'll have plenty of time to redress the balance afterwards."

Libra

Inbaal says that for Libras, "Virgo season is calm and intentional, just like you." She adds, "But the Virgo energies are methodical, no-nonsense and functional, whereas your own tendencies are much more flowery and elegant. Bring joy to all by letting yourself be a bit more 'extra.'"

Scorpio

Inbaal says that big achievements are on the agenda this month. "On the 25th of August, your strong will is being called on to benefit you. Your ruling planet, Pluto, joins forces with passionate Mars, your ruler in traditional astrology. That's a double dose of Scorpio fire which can achieve anything."

Sagittarius

Inbaal says: "The moon is in your sign at the very start of Virgo season, and again at the very end, book-ending this period and giving you two chances to soar. When you make your wishes, you just want things to go your way, and inevitably, they do."

Capricorn

Inbaal explains that it might be a tough season for Capricorns: "You're a driven and focused sign, but the planets are playing with you this Virgo season. Your ruling planet Saturn, planet of Karma, is retrograde in Pisces, which means imagination takes over and focus fails often. Practice forgiveness and try to accept that not every month is a winner."

Aquarius

Inbaal says: "By nature, Aquarius is egalitarian, considerate and humanitarian. No wonder you feel right at home during Virgo season, as Virgo is also a sign that believes in equality for all. Join up with the general energies at play, and lend extra support to your favourite charity."

Pisces

Inbaal says that while the month doesn't start too well, by the end it will be a different story. "Both Saturn and Neptune go retrograde in your sign for the whole of Virgo season, which means you find limitations when you try to act mature, and also when you're being your free-spirited quirky self,' she explains. "The full moon in your sign on August 31st brings respite, with wishes coming true that week."

When does Virgo season end?

Virgo season officially ends on Friday 23 September 2022. Astrologer Inbaal Honigman explains: "This is when the sun enters Libra, which is a calm and elegant sign. Libra season heralds a peaceful break from discourse for all the signs."

Libra season runs from 23 September to 22 October and is all about starting something new in your life and achieving a sense of balance.

