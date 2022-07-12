Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save 50% on this Yankle Candle - that smells just like summer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yankee Candle lovers will be delighted by this Amazon Prime Day deal offering over 50% off this large summer scented candle.

Amazon Prime Day has got a lot to offer this year, meaning those with a Prime membership (opens in new tab) will be able to save some money on their Amazon order (opens in new tab) and snap up some of the very best deals (opens in new tab).

With up to 80 hours burn time, Yankee Candle's sun-warmed meadows scented candle was already good value for money at £25.99. But this Amazon Prime Day, candle lovers can secure the large candle for half price at just £12.49.

Part of the Elevation Collection, the sun-warmed meadows candle comes in a different shape to traditional Yankee Candles, with soft corners and a tapered silhouette, to add a gentle touch of style to any room. The innovative design features a brushed metal lid that fits perfectly onto the bottom of the jar, acting as an elegant stand for the candle.

This particular scent pairs refreshing notes of grapefruit and geranium with soft amber and warming patchouli to create the scent of a sun-soaked afternoon, whatever the weather outside.

Yankee Candle Square Scented Candle, Sun Warmed Meadows, Large

(Image credit: Yankee Candles)

Yankee Candles have become the go-to brand for many candle lovers out there, and it's no surprise given their quality. Each product is made using a hand straightened wick for the best possible burn, with thick, high-quality glass so the jars can be used again and again, as well as pure, natural extracts for a fragrance that lasts.

Sun-warmed meadows is no different, and the Amazon reviews speak for themselves, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. One reviewer said "Absolutely stunning scent! It smells like an expensive perfume," with many others praising the candle's fragrance and design.

While some prefer to cosy up next to a candle in the winter months, this refreshing scent is perfect for a summer evening in the garden and, at over 50%, it's hard to resist.

Other best Amazon Prime Day candle deals