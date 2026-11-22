Davina McCall issued a moving apology to husband Michael Douglas and her three children as she marked two years since she had brain surgery. Now the presenter, who has since also battled breast cancer, told fans that she was now focusing on ‘living life to the max.’

In a candid Instagram post, she shared a picture of her bandaged up in a hospital bed post-surgery alongside a scan of the benign brain tumour. Alongside it, the star, 59, wrote, ‘Two years ago, Michael and I started the toughest 18 months of our lives. I’d like to celebrate feeling amazing today. I would also like to say sorry, for all the worry I put Michael and our kids through.’ She added, ‘It was a lot. For everyone… But here we are! On top form. Living life to the Max.’

While she gave a shoutout to herself, saying, ‘I’d like to thank my body and my brain, we’ve been through a lot and you’ve really worked hard to recover,’ Davina’s main praise went to her husband. ‘Mostly thank you [Michael] I really couldn’t have got through this without you. You are a superhero. My superhero.’ To which he replied, ‘You are worth it.’

The photo that Davina shared to her instagram of her bandaged up in a hospital bed post-surgery alongside a scan of the benign brain tumour (Image credit: Instagram: @davinamccall)

New perspective and priorities

The pair quietly tied the knot in December last year, a month after she revealed that she’d undergone a lumpectomy after catching the signs of breast cancer early. Thankfully, in the same social media post that she reflected on her brain surgery, Davina told fans that she’d also just received a clear mammogram.

As for what the next few years have in store for them, a few months ago Michael revealed, ‘We’ve got five years of hard work left in us. Then I think it’s time for us to relax and enjoy all of that hard work.’ He explained, ‘There comes a point where you think, “when do we actually sit back and enjoy everything we’ve worked so hard for?” We’re both happy and healthy individuals, but that might not last forever.’ Meanwhile, she admitted that her health woes had given her ‘a new look on life and ‘changed’ her perspective and priorities.