Congratulations are in order for Denise Welch as her eldest son Matty Healy is expecting his first child. The 1975 frontman tied the knot with model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel, 28, in a lavish ceremony in July, with Denise telling fans at the time it was a fun-filled affair she’d ‘never forget.’

While the couple have not yet publicly announced their happy news, over the weekend they were spotted out at Bristol Farms in West Hollywood, where Gabbriette was photographed cradling her growing baby bump.

Following their nuptials, which took place at Madonna’s former Los Angeles estate Castillo del Lago, Denise said, ‘We love our daughter in law’ and hinted that a baby could be on the horizon when she added, ‘and our new family.’

Denise with the happy couple. (L-R: Gabriette, Denise and Matty) (Image credit: Instgram: @denise_welch)

Long-awaited addition

The former Loose Women star, 68, first became a grandmother in 2023 when her stepson Lewis Townley and his wife Lizzie welcomed son Theo. Earlier this year she gushed, ‘I’ve got Theo, my grandson, who has just changed our lives. We are obsessed with that child… He’s wonderful.’ However, Matty’s baby will be her first blood-related grandchild.

Prior to Theo’s birth the actor admitted that she was ‘so desperate for a grandchild,’ confessing, ‘I have to stop myself going over to people’s children in restaurants and stuff and asking for a hold and a squidge because I just am so desperate to have one of my own.’

Meanwhile, Matty, 37, previously said in an interview, ‘I just wanna have a baby…I’d like to become a vessel for somebody else’s happiness. That’s where I get meaning in life.’