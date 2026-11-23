During her nine decades, Dame Mary Berry has faced her fair share of heartbreak and challenges. Most notably was losing her beloved son William in a car accident when he was just 19-years-old, something she said was ‘devastating.’ Because of this, the star, 91, focuses on ‘cherishing what we’ve got’ and tries to embrace happiness each day.

Revealing what brings her joy today, Mary shared, ‘My husband, who is 94. He’s not so well, but gosh, I’m lucky to have him.’ She went on to add, ‘And my children and my grandchildren,’ before explaining, ‘It’s just lovely when they come through the door and you think, they’ve got their whole lives ahead of them.’ The TV chef noted, ‘Possessions mean nothing to me now,’ telling fans, ‘If I drop something, like a trifle bowl, and it smashes, I just pick up the pieces. It’s about cherishing what we’ve got.’

Mary Berry and husband Paul Hunnings in 2021 when she received her Damehood (Image credit: Kirsty O'Connor/Getty Images)

Time to talk

Because of the challenges Mary has faced, which also include being isolated as a teen while recovering from polio, she is acutely aware of the importance of looking after one’s mental health. And so, she’s teamed up with Bupa for their Mindplace Sessions campaign. Together, they are urging those who may be reluctant to consider talking therapies. ‘People get stressed and they don’t know what to do, they’re in crisis. They want help, but they don’t know how to do it,’ Mary said. She advised, ‘It helps to talk and relax with experts,’ explaining, ‘You’ll feel an awful lot better.’ She added that it can be particularly helpful as you ‘get older’ as there’s ‘so much happening around you’ and many are ‘widows’ or have ‘no family to talk to’ so feel ‘very low.’As for her parting advice, Mary said, ‘It does help very much to walk in fresh air,’ saying that getting outdoors is ‘wellbeing.’ She concluded, ‘You’ve got to look after the mind as well as the body,’ telling fans, ‘And, remember the good things.’

You can watch Mary Berry’s Mindplace episode on Bupa’s YouTube channel via the link below