NEW DRAMA | Hunting Alice Bell

Hunting Alice Bell

DRAMA

9pm (Boxset C4)

C4

Five ordinary women are all accused of being the accomplice of serial-killer anaesthetist Dr Jason Nash (Simon Pegg), AKA The Sandman, in this intriguing six-part thriller, co-created by comedian David Baddiel.

Who's who?

When mum Fran (Nightsleeper actor Alexandra Roach) has a brick thrown through her house window, it heralds the beginning of angry social- media accusations that she's former nurse Alice Bell, who's been given a new identity after serving jail time for her part in Nash's killing spree.

After Fran discovers she's not the only one accused, she bands together with four other 'Alice Bells' (including Julie, played by Amanda Abbington), who are all determined to clear their names. But none of them can be sure the others are innocent...

'There are so many twists, and the suspicion shifts between different people,' says Alexandra. 'What's unique is that it's told through a woman whose life changes overnight. Fran has a very stable, normal life, and suddenly everything is different. It's challenging to watch because it feels so close to reality.' The cast also features Ralf Little (Death in Paradise) as podcaster Graham Hunter and Emily Barber (MobLand) as one of the other accused.

The truth will out

As the women's bizarre story of mistaken identity hits the headlines and Nash points the finger at one of the five, will the real Alice Bell be outed?

'It was challenging to work out how to play the intrigue,' says Alexandra. 'It's rare to tell a story surrounded by so many women, so as actors we became really close. It felt empowering!'

Watch the official C4 trailer for Hunting Alice Bell