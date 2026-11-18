Not only will he be King one day, it turns out that Prince George is also an accomplished artist. His dad, Prince William gave a rare insight into one of the 13-year-old’s hobbies when he included an incredible drawing of a kingfisher done by George last year in his guest edited issue of Country Life. Fans couldn’t believe how talented he is, especially for his age. ‘Wow that’s so impressive… What a clever boy,’ praised one as another agreed, ‘Huge talent aged just 12.’ Another said, ‘Gosh what a talent for someone so young… Hopefully art will be his comfort in the years ahead when life gets busy.’

Prince George's drawing of a Kingfisher, as seen in Country Life magazine (Image credit: Prince George/Kensington Palace as seen in Country Life magazine)

Family trait

While King Charles is famously into painting, the Princess of Wales is also arty - having studied Art History at University - and has previously spoken about installing creativity into her children’s childhoods. ‘I had an amazing granny who devoted a lot of time to us… Doing arts and crafts… And I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now,’ she said. Fans pointed out how artistic prowess clearly runs in his genes, with one noting, ‘He has inherited his artistic talents from both sides of his family. He is a very talented artist!’ A second added, ‘Artistic talent has been passed down the family through the generations and it is really lovely to see art being promoted. Children need creativity and we crave it again as adults.’

One day in the future we might get to see a wider collection of George’s pieces, rather like how King Charles' watercolour paintings have been publicly exhibited several times over the years. Sadly, however, for Prince William, he seemingly doesn't share his father, son and wife's artistic abilities and probably won't be upholding the Kingly tradition. When he was asked about his drawing skills in 2020 and admitted he was ‘really bad,’ though Kate quickly rebuked this, counteracting ‘[it’s because] you don't practice enough!’