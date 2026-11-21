Alison Hammond had somewhat of an awkward encounter with Prince Harry when he made an appearance on This Morning, with the Duke of Sussex revealing that the presenter recently snubbed him by ‘not picking up’ his phone call. Immediately addressing the elephant in the room as he sat on the blue sofa, the Brummy presenter, 51, said, ‘Can we get this confusion out of the way? I really wanted you to come over to my house the last time I saw you. I wanted to cook you ackee and saltfish. You offered to give the house a bit of a spruce; I had to get someone else in. Did you call me?’

To which Harry replied, ‘I did. I got your number from one of your team.’ He continued, ‘I FaceTimed you when I got home with the kids and said, “This is the woman who does Bake Off.” They were so excited. [But there was] no answer.’ He went on to say that it hadn’t been only the once that Alison had ignored him, adding, ‘Then I may have texted you when you were in hospital out of concern and [again got] nothing.’ Clearly mortified that she’d been ignoring him, Alison explained, ‘Oh, no! Can I just say when I see a strange number, I don’t answer it. I’m so sorry!’ She added, ‘Can I just apologise? I’m sorry. Get your people to talk to my people again, we’ll sort it out.’

Later in the show she once again invited him round to her house. However, he was quick to quip, ‘You won’t pick up your phone though, will you? You can’t invite me and not pick up my calls, it’s just rude!’

Prince Harry and Alison Hammond hugging in Birmingham in July (Image credit: Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

Alison’s admirer

In July the unlikely pair hit it off when Alison interviewed him in her hometown to mark the countdown to next year’s Invictus Games, which will be held in the West Midlands. The interview, which was also shown on This Morning, saw them hug and laugh before Harry confessed to her, ‘I’m one of your secret admirers… I follow your every move.’

And, previously the Duke went viral for doing an impression of the presenter on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the clip via the link below!