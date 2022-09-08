Buckingham Palace announces that the Queen is 'under medical supervision'

After an 'evaluation' the Queen is 'under medical supervision' and 'remains comfortable' at Balmoral Castle as senior royals travel to Scotland

Queen is 'under medical supervision', seen here earlier in 2022 on the balcony at Buckingham Palace
(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
last updated

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen is under “medical supervision” after “concern” from doctors and several key royals are now either at or heading to Balmoral. 

In a statement announced on September 8th, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen is currently “under medical supervision” following “further evaluation” from healthcare professionals at Balmoral Castle. 

Their official statement read, “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

It went on to confirm that she “remains comfortable and at Balmoral”, where she has been since July when her annual summer break in Aberdeenshire began. 

See more

Since the statement was released, several senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have been reported by the BBC (opens in new tab) to be either already at - or travelling to - Balmoral at this time.

 This is understood to include Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince William. 

The BBC added that a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in Germany to mark one year until the next Invictus Games is held there, will also be making the journey to Scotland. 

See more

Whilst Kensington Palace have reportedly stated that the Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as today is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ first full day at Lambrook School. 

Following the release of Buckingham Palace’s statement, new PM Liz Truss took to Twitter where she declared that the “whole country will be deeply concerned”.

“My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she shared.

See more

The Queen's most recent public appearance was Tuesday 6th, where she received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle and formally asked her to form a new Administration. This invitation was accepted and Liz officially became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and was pictured shaking hands with Her Majesty.

As reported by the BBC, well-wishers have now gathered outside the gates of Balmoral Castle as their thoughts are with the Queen.

Explore More
The Queen
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.