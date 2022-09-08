Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen was placed under medical supervision at her Scottish residence on Thursday after doctors became 'concerned for her health'.

Buckingham Palace shared a statement confirming the news of Her Majesty's passing.

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 Buckingham Palace announced today. Her Majesty died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland this afternoon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22WSeptember 8, 2022 See more

Members of the Royal Family travelled to the royal residence on Thursday, following a previous statement from the Palace which stated that Her Majesty was under "medical supervision" (opens in new tab) amid concerns for her health.

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, were amongst the first to arrive. They were joined by the Queen's fellow children - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William also made the journey to Balmoral, with Prince Harry also travelling to Scotland.

Her Majesty leaves behind four children, eight grand-children and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as the longest serving monarch of all time. In June 2022, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - which marked 70 years on the throne.