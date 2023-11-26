Christmas could come early for royal fans as Prince Louis tipped to make special appearance at upcoming royal event

Royal fans are crossing their fingers, hoping that Prince Louis will make his debut appearance at an upcoming festive event with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis never fails to steal the show when he steps out alongside his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. From his sassy behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, to his cheeky facial expressions at The King's Coronation earlier this year, royal fans have fallen in love with the youngster and his bright personality.

It's no surprise then that as his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte begin to make their foray into royal duties and step out with their parents for more engagements, royal fans are wishing to see a little more of Prince Louis.

His absence at many royal events is understandable. He's only five-years-old, which somewhat counteracts the responsibility held by him as fourth in the royal line of succession. But still, there's one upcoming royal event that would be the perfect time for Prince Louis to make his debut and royal fans are crossing their fingers that he will be there.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we did get to see Prince Louis last year at The Firm's Christmas walkabout, he was noticeably missing from the family-orientated Westminster Abbey carol concert, which is organised and hosted by his mum, Kate.

But this year, the Together at Christmas carol service, which will be held on 8 December and broadcast later on ITV on Christmas Eve, will focus on those working with Kate's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood campaign and celebrate them for their work with young children.

Ergo, with the childhood theme, many royal fans have speculated that Kate will bring Louis along to enjoy the service.

Both Prince George and Charlotte attended the event last year, though George was nine and Charlotte seven, so Louis is still a little bit younger. Though with the theme, we're holding out hope that he will be attendance.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

The carol service isn't your typical evening at church, with a whole host of celebrity musical performances and exciting readings livening up the event.

In 2021 for the inaugural service, Kate stunned everyone when she shared her hidden piano playing talent and accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker as he sang for the audience.

Last year, Princess Charlotte in particular was delighted when Hugh Bonneville, the voice of Paddington Bear, read a letter from the iconic children's character in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As he began to read, her face lit up and she shared excited glances with her mum and dad whose hearts were both clearly warmed at her reaction.

This year is set to be just as exciting, with Buckingham Palace sharing that not only will the Westminster Abbey choir be performing, but so will musicians including the likes of Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay.