Christmas could come early for royal fans as Prince Louis tipped to make special appearance at upcoming royal event
The youngster is set to make a very important royal debut
Royal fans are crossing their fingers, hoping that Prince Louis will make his debut appearance at an upcoming festive event with his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince Louis never fails to steal the show when he steps out alongside his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William. From his sassy behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, to his cheeky facial expressions at The King's Coronation earlier this year, royal fans have fallen in love with the youngster and his bright personality.
It's no surprise then that as his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte begin to make their foray into royal duties and step out with their parents for more engagements, royal fans are wishing to see a little more of Prince Louis.
His absence at many royal events is understandable. He's only five-years-old, which somewhat counteracts the responsibility held by him as fourth in the royal line of succession. But still, there's one upcoming royal event that would be the perfect time for Prince Louis to make his debut and royal fans are crossing their fingers that he will be there.
While we did get to see Prince Louis last year at The Firm's Christmas walkabout, he was noticeably missing from the family-orientated Westminster Abbey carol concert, which is organised and hosted by his mum, Kate.
But this year, the Together at Christmas carol service, which will be held on 8 December and broadcast later on ITV on Christmas Eve, will focus on those working with Kate's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood campaign and celebrate them for their work with young children.
Ergo, with the childhood theme, many royal fans have speculated that Kate will bring Louis along to enjoy the service.
Both Prince George and Charlotte attended the event last year, though George was nine and Charlotte seven, so Louis is still a little bit younger. Though with the theme, we're holding out hope that he will be attendance.
The carol service isn't your typical evening at church, with a whole host of celebrity musical performances and exciting readings livening up the event.
In 2021 for the inaugural service, Kate stunned everyone when she shared her hidden piano playing talent and accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker as he sang for the audience.
Last year, Princess Charlotte in particular was delighted when Hugh Bonneville, the voice of Paddington Bear, read a letter from the iconic children's character in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As he began to read, her face lit up and she shared excited glances with her mum and dad whose hearts were both clearly warmed at her reaction.
This year is set to be just as exciting, with Buckingham Palace sharing that not only will the Westminster Abbey choir be performing, but so will musicians including the likes of Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings, and James Bay.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
‘Incredibly sensitive’ Gordon Ramsey says he’s a ‘softie’ at home and reveals the job he finds ‘hardest’ as a dad to 6 kids
The celebrity chef welcomed his sixth child earlier this month
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals her favourite book to read with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess Of Wales shared some insight into her family life during a visit to a baby bank
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals her favourite book to read with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The Princess Of Wales shared some insight into her family life during a visit to a baby bank
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren after Prince William made this candid confession
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to see a lot of their grandfather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t be the only royal children at Sandringham this Christmas as King Charles breaks long-standing royal tradition to include step-grand-children in celebrations
The monarch is setting an example for all blended families across the UK
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton uses this 'no pushover' tactic when Prince George, Charlotte and Louis 'act up' but it's not as strict as you'd expect
The Princess of Wales strikes a fine balance when it comes to disciplining her children
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Queen Consort Camilla ‘is not a step-grandmother’ to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and has never tried to replace Princess Diana in the role claims royal author
Prince William has reportedly made the fact very clear...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Royal chef admits it ‘was a major operation’ feeding ‘royal babies’ as he reveals the baby food Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were banned from eating
Healthy homemade meals have long been a staple for the Royal Family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Lilibet record sweet birthday tribute to grandfather King Charles, we think Prince Louis would love to have joined in
The Sussex youngsters are said to have "delighted" the monarch with this grand gesture
By Selina Maycock Published
-