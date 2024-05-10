Does Princess Charlotte suffer 'middle child' syndrome? She's a 'rule-follower' at school but 'rules the roost' at home, apparently

A parenting expert has us wondering if Princess Charlotte suffers from 'middle child' syndrome as they give insight into personality both her public and private personalities.

Research into sibling dynamics is a relatively new field, though the data coming out of the studies is often obvious to those who have grown up surrounded by brothers and sisters.

From new research showing the 'ideal' age gap between siblings and new data discerning why oldest siblings tend to earn more than their brothers and sisters, we've never known more about the family dynamic. And one parenting expert has highlighted how, while it seems they often live in a different world to the rest of us, the royals are just as susceptible to the same sibling dynamics as we are.

We've all seen Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, interact during royal events, with Charlotte often being the one to keep her brothers in check when the cameras are on them. Experts have previously revealed how she 'likes to fit in and do the right thing' while in public, but at home she's not afraid to be 'feisty' as she rules the roost.

According to a parenting expert, this is highly common for middle children like Charlotte as they often work hard to keep everyone around them in check.

"Charlotte knows the rules. She's the one in the middle. She knows how to keep everyone in good stead," global parenting expert Jo Frost of Supernanny fame told HELLO! Magazine.

"There are moments when I've watched George and he's looked over at his sister, and he's probably annoyed with her one minute and then grateful that she's there being able to remind him of things."

It doesn't take a parenting expert to see Charlotte's adeptness at handling her brothers, royal experts have noticed it too. “She’s not only third in line to the throne, but she’s quite a feisty little girl,” royal commentator Charles Rae told GB News. “And she at times does put her brothers—including George, who one day will be king—in their place.”

This 'feisty' personality gave Charlotte a brilliant nickname too, according to the expert. "She was dubbed at nursery school as ‘the warrior princess.’ She’s all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to,” he said.

This dynamic personality was on full show in Charlotte's ninth birthday portrait, with a body language expert highlighting how the photo captured 'a mix of personality traits that could make Charlotte a very popular leader in life.'

“This is such a confident and grownup look from Charlotte, who has moved on from the childlike trait of standing straight and awkward in front of the camera and who has opted instead to strike a pose that looks assertive and relaxed, with a smile that is less of a fun grin and more of a signal of warmth and empathy,” body language expert Judi James told The Sun of the photo.

"Her lean creates a series of body angles, but the way she has chosen a high wall to lean her elbow on suggests a quiet desire to dominate and take the lead,” she said. “The lifted arm also creates one pit-bare gesture that is another sign of confidence.”

"Her lean creates a series of body angles, but the way she has chosen a high wall to lean her elbow on suggests a quiet desire to dominate and take the lead," she said. "The lifted arm also creates one pit-bare gesture that is another sign of confidence."