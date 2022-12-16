Grinch comes to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school for 'amazing' Christmas festival

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's school welcomed a special Christmas guest this week - the Grinch.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis had the Grinch come to their school this week in celebration of the festive season.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children attend Lambrook, a private academy near their new home of Adelaide Cottage.

Christmas celebrations were in full swing at George, Charlotte, and Louis's school this week, with the co-ed academy holding a number of events in honor of the festive season.

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have been attending Lambrook, a private preparatory school in Windsor, since their big move from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage last summer. Despite their enrolment getting off to a difficult start (the Queen died just a few days into their first term), George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and four-year-old Louis have apparently settled into their respective years and are making new friends.

Like many schools in England, Lambrook hosts several events in December to mark the holidays. On Saturday, staff and pupils put on a Christmas festival of music and readings - complete with a chapel choir and an orchestra performance, which was suitably conducted by a staff member dressed as the Grinch.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

The jolly event concluded with everyone singing a carol before headmaster Jonathan Perry was brought up onto the hall's stage to take the part of the king in Good King Wenceslas.

"Today’s Festival was absolutely amazing," an attendee said. "How wonderful to see the pupils and the incredibly talented staff demonstrating their musical prowess. It was a joyful experience from start to finish and I feel very privileged to be part of a school that celebrates together in such an uplifting and enthusiastic manner."

A Nativity Play was also performed at Lambrook this week by the school's Nursery pupils. The children told the story of baby Jesus's birth with nursery rhymes and adorable costumes, much to the delight of their parents and families.