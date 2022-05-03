We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton and Prince William could be set to move into one of their ‘favourite’ cottages near the Queen.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly eyeing up Adelaide Cottage as their new home and it’s just 10 minutes from the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to ‘favourite’ the recently renovated home and are considering it as the family’s forever home.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly set to move to recently renovated Adelaide Cottage after its claimed they ‘favour’ the home over all other residencies they’ve looked at.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been reportedly house hunting ahead of the new school term as its understood they want to be nearer to the Queen, who turned 96 last month.

And while one of the Queen’s forgotten castles was rumoured to be their new home, it looks like the family are eyeing up a move that’s nearer the Queen.

Prince William and Kate currently split their time between Anmer Hall in Sandringham and Kensington Palace, London but as Princess Charlotte celebrates her seventh birthday, the couple are reportedly keen to find a permanent family home.

And the Adelaide Cottage would suit as it has recently been refurbished, enabling the Cambridges – with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, three, – to move sooner rather than later.

In comparison, Frogmore Cottage, which William and Kate recently visited would be too expensive to renovate and adapt to serve as a family home for them.

A royal insider told The Sun, “Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option. There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favourite.”

If they do go ahead and choose the property, which is named after Queen Adelaide, wife of King William IV, it could be ideal for the Cambridges sending their three children to the same school in Windsor.

A new photo of Princess Charlotte was recently released to mark the youngster’s birthday and showed her sat among some bluebells with their pet dog Orla.

The huge cottage was first built in 1831 and is officially owned by the Queen but has been used as a guesthouse for friends of the royal family for many years.

You can find out more about the cottage in the clip below…

It was suggested in 2018 that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been gifted it but they moved into Frogmore Cottage before leaving to live in the US.