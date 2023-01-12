Kate and William put on united front in Liverpool in 'twinning' outfits for first outing since Spare release

Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped out in Liverpool today, marking their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell, Spare.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Liverpool for their first public engagement of the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's visit, which kicked off with a trip to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, comes just two days after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Liverpool for their first public engagement of 2023, and by the looks of their matching outfits, the regal couple is sending a strong message of unity to the world.

The Prince and Princess of Wales flew into the Northern England city's airport on Thursday morning, before heading directly to Merseyside to meet healthcare workers at the Liverpool Royal University Hospital. Their visit comes just two days after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, and the ongoing media frenzy surrounding the Duke of Sussex's shocking claims.

Fans of Kate Middleton's dresses will be delighted to see that the 41-year-old has kicked off the New Year with yet another showstopping outfit, arriving at the hospital in a high-neck, belted black dress, and navy stiletto heels.

The princess paired the sleek ensemble with a tartan Holland Cooper (opens in new tab) wool coat, complete with shiny gold buttons and a double-breasted detail. Kate also wore the cozy winter piece, which carries an eye-watering pricetag of £749, for a tree-planting ceremony in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in December.

The future Queen Consort wasn't the only one to impress royal fans with her wardrobe though.

Prince William also exuded classic style for his debut outing of the year, wearing a navy blazer with a green jumper over a white shirt and a pair of dark blue trousers as he joined his wife for the community meet-and-greet.

"I love their co-ordinated outfits," one person wrote on Twitter, while another noted, "They're twinning too."

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Liverpool Royal University Hospital shortly after 12.30 pm, having made the 187-mile journey from their Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage via private plane to make the important visit. They have already been meeting with staff and patients at the hospital, which opened in October 2022 after a five-year-long delay.

Speaking with a porter and a caterer at the medical facility, the future King reportedly asked, "Are you looking after yourself?" William also praised the hospital's hardworking staff, telling them they're "doing an amazing job" and that "the hospital can’t function without all the care you provide."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also visited the center's critical healthcare unit, where they have reportedly taken a selfie with a nurse. Shortly before this, they stopped to speak to staff about how the hospital's new layout has supported patients' care and logistics.

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not respond to calls from reporters outside the hospital asking about Prince Harry's memoir, but it's unclear whether or not the couple even heard them.