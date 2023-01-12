Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare
The Duke of Sussex believes his sister-in-law was taken aback with Meghan's lip gloss request.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry has opened up on Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment in Spare memoir that he claims left Kate Middleton 'grimacing'.
- Prince Harry believes Kate Middleton 'grimaced' after Meghan squeezed some of the Duchess' lipgloss onto her finger.
- The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about a 'small clash of styles' between Kate and Meghan.
- This royal news (opens in new tab)comes as Prince Harry reveals his fears for "young kids" like George, Charlotte and Louis in Royal Family (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry has lifted the lid on an 'awkward encounter' between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle backstage at the Royal Foundation Forum.
The Duke of Sussex attended the official engagement with his wife alongside brother Prince William and his wife Kate. It was one of their first ventures as the 'fab four' back in February 2018, but in his new book Spare, which was released earlier this week, Prince Harry has claimed that there was a 'small clash of styles' between the sister-in-laws.
In his explosive memoir Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry claimed, "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lipgloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.
"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles maybe," he added.
And fans have been quick to react to Harry's memoir claims, and it's left them divided. One fan tweeted, "The way Kate was taken aback and grimaced when Meghan asked for her lip gloss because she forgot hers. You would think someone asked her for a kidney or her botox injection."
A second fan put, "Confused American here. I’m not saying I’ve never done this, but I’d hardly think sharing lipstick is an “American” thing? Do people share lipstick that often? Even rare with my sister and best friends as a last resort."
But some fans are 'grossed out' by the request. One fan tweeted, "Oh my gosh, how gross!! No Harry, I don’t know what “Americans” Meghan Markle hangs out with, but we don’t share lip gloss as adults, especially asking it from a pregnant woman. It’s rude, demanding and deeply unprofessional of Meghan."
And another fan added, "Eewwww. I would never ask to use someone’s lip gloss. Would you?"
And a third warned, "Sharing a lip gloss is very dangerous, in general it is with all makeup and it is even more so when you are pregnant..."
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who is Naomi Osaka dating? Everything to know about Cordae
Find out who is Naomi Osaka dating, after the tennis player announced she is pregnant with her first child
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Kinkeeping: Find out what it means and why this term is dangerous...
Kinkeeping is a cop out term for the mental load... language matters.
By Cat Sims • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito home feared 'in danger' after locals evacuated
Residents of The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' Californian hometown were ordered to evacuate due to flooding and mudslide threat.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry admits he does this embarrassing thing when he watches The Crown - and it’s SO relatable
The Duke of Sussex has revealed he's watched both old and new episodes of the popular Netflix series but can't resist doing this one thing while tuning in...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry hits out at royals' 'deafening silence'
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle in The Sun?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet's 'sibling rivalry' that has similar aspects to his and William's
Prince Harry has revealed how his kids are starting to show similar aspects to his own 'rivalry' with brother William.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry recalls moment William used 'soul-crushing' three words about Princess Diana
Prince Harry reveals Prince William used a 'soul-crushing' vow about Diana saved for moments of 'extreme crisis'
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
“I tried not to care” says Prince Harry as he claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her own personal dressing room
Harry brought up the incident after claiming he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry thinks Princess Diana “would be sad” but understanding about his relationship with Prince William
The comments come ahead of Harry’s interview with Good Morning America
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Resurfaced blog post reveals Meghan Markle’s New Year resolutions and the one 'unladylike' habit she always failed to quit
Meghan listed her 2016 resolutions on her lifestyle and travel blog The Tig
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published