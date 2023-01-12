Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment that left Kate Middleton 'grimacing' revealed in Spare

Prince Harry has opened up on Meghan Markle's 'awkward' lipgloss moment in Spare memoir that he claims left Kate Middleton 'grimacing'.

Prince Harry believes Kate Middleton 'grimaced' after Meghan squeezed some of the Duchess' lipgloss onto her finger.

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out about a 'small clash of styles' between Kate and Meghan.

Prince Harry has lifted the lid on an 'awkward encounter' between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle backstage at the Royal Foundation Forum.

The Duke of Sussex attended the official engagement with his wife alongside brother Prince William and his wife Kate. It was one of their first ventures as the 'fab four' back in February 2018, but in his new book Spare, which was released earlier this week, Prince Harry has claimed that there was a 'small clash of styles' between the sister-in-laws.

In his explosive memoir Spare (opens in new tab), Prince Harry claimed, "Meg asked to borrow Kate's lipgloss. An American thing. Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help.

"Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced. Small clash of styles maybe," he added.

(Image credit: Getty)

And fans have been quick to react to Harry's memoir claims, and it's left them divided. One fan tweeted, "The way Kate was taken aback and grimaced when Meghan asked for her lip gloss because she forgot hers. You would think someone asked her for a kidney or her botox injection."

A second fan put, "Confused American here. I’m not saying I’ve never done this, but I’d hardly think sharing lipstick is an “American” thing? Do people share lipstick that often? Even rare with my sister and best friends as a last resort."

But some fans are 'grossed out' by the request. One fan tweeted, "Oh my gosh, how gross!! No Harry, I don’t know what “Americans” Meghan Markle hangs out with, but we don’t share lip gloss as adults, especially asking it from a pregnant woman. It’s rude, demanding and deeply unprofessional of Meghan."

And another fan added, "Eewwww. I would never ask to use someone’s lip gloss. Would you?"

And a third warned, "Sharing a lip gloss is very dangerous, in general it is with all makeup and it is even more so when you are pregnant..."