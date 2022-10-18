Prince William and Kate Middleton's lost bedroom privilege after Adelaide Cottage move revealed

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have given up a Kensington Palace bedroom privilege since downsizing to Adelaide Cottage, according to a royal insider.

The Prince and Princess of Wales relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Windsor in August 2022, ending months of speculating over the Wales's plans for their children's future. They're also reportedly now set for another move as King Charles ditches Buckingham Palace tradition, with Windsor Castle predicted to be the next home of the royal couple.

It's understood that the Prince and Princess of Wales were keen to give Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, a more normal upbringing in the Berkshire countryside, after years of living under the media's glare in the UK capital. William and Kate also reportedly wanted to raise them closer to their maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as the Queen before her death on September 8.

With all life changes comes a period of adjustment, and it looks like adapting to less space ‒ especially at night ‒ could be a significant part of the Wales's resettlement in Windsor.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Brady - Pool)

According to a floor map of Kensington Palace, Kate and William had not one, but two, master bedrooms on the ground floor of their three-story flat, Apartment 1a. While this may seem like an excessive amount of sleeping quarters, it's actually not that unusual for royal circles.

The aristocracy "always have separate bedrooms," Lady Pamela Hicks, Prince Philip's cousin, once said.

"In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around."

Hicks, who also served as the Queen's lady-in-waiting, added that the royals can decide to share their rooms when "feeling cosy."

"It is lovely to be able to choose," the 93-year-old added.

Unfortunately, it looks like William and Kate may have had to give up this choice since moving to Adelaide Cottage. The 19th-century house, which underwent extensive refurbishments in 2015, only has four bedrooms ‒ which means that, unless two of the Wales' children are willing to share, the prince and princess will have to sleep in the same bedroom in their new Berkshire abode. There is another property situated next to Adelaide Cottage, known as Adelaide Lodge, but it remains vacant due to unknown issues with the building.

Luckily for Kate and William, Apartment 1a at Kensington Palace is still theirs to enjoy as they please. The red-bricked manor, which remains under the ownership of the Royal Family, will continue to be used by the prince and prince when they commute to London on royal engagements. The offices and residences of The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, are also located at Kensington Palace.

